Joel Clark doesn't want his neighbors to experience the loss he has.

Clark's family farm outside Noel was recently burglarized. Clark lost about $4,000 worth of items, including drills, wrenches and more.

"They took a load," he said.

He filed a report with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office but believes he'll have to do a lot of legwork to get any stolen items back.

Clark didn't have the serial numbers of any of the equipment documented. He encourages others to take photos of items with serial numbers and keep a list of that information.

He also believes that engraving names on the underside of items could be helpful.

The situation is disheartening for Clark. In speaking with others, no one happened to see anything suspicious. Clark doesn't want the same thing to happen to others.

The challenge is in getting to know others and, in general, observe goings-on, despite the isolation of some neighbors' farms and property.

Clark suggests that neighbors lock their doors and be more vigilant. Neighbors watching out for each other can go a long way, he said.

"Neighbors just don't know their neighbors anymore," Clark said.

General News on 01/31/2019