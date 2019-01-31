This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 6

Troy Chance Robins, 24, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and defective equipment

David Scott Sanders Jr., 31, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jan. 7

Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, no address given, exceeded posted speed limit

Kyle George Hammond-Parrett, 28, Anderson, burglary and public intoxication

Gabrielle Rose Perry, 21, Southwest City, burglary and theft/stealing

Tony Lamar Stewart, 47, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Jan. 8

Isaiah Eugene Brooks, 25, San Diego, Calif., assault and property damage

Matthew R. Clark, 36, Granby, Mo., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Andrew Scott Cocchiaro, 23, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Robin Lee Collins, 32, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Benjamin Chase Ivey, 23, Granby, Mo., burglary

Jan. 9

James Alvin Lowery Jr., 26, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Aaron Paul Wellesley, 35, Rogers, Ark., forgery, burglary and theft/stealing

Devon Debo Wolfe, 25, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and delivery or 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid -- person less than 17 years of age

Jan. 10

Justin Keith Cook, 33, Marionville, Mo., burglary and theft/stealing -- wire/electrical transformer or other device/pipe

Mary E. Leal, 50, Sulphur Springs, Ark., counterfeiting and exceeded posted speed limit

Andrea Marie Murphy, 38, Anderson, theft/stealing

Wade Allen Taff, 48, Anderson, failure to deliver/receive certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer

Jan. 11

Gene Hayne, no age given, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol

Greg A. Hubbard, 59, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol

Jan. 12

Debbie Dawn Blake, 48, Southwest City, violation of order of protection for adult

Joseph R. Duncan, 35, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Michael Anthony Tagg, 50, Kansas, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

