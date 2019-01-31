This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 6
Troy Chance Robins, 24, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and defective equipment
David Scott Sanders Jr., 31, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jan. 7
Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, no address given, exceeded posted speed limit
Kyle George Hammond-Parrett, 28, Anderson, burglary and public intoxication
Gabrielle Rose Perry, 21, Southwest City, burglary and theft/stealing
Tony Lamar Stewart, 47, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Jan. 8
Isaiah Eugene Brooks, 25, San Diego, Calif., assault and property damage
Matthew R. Clark, 36, Granby, Mo., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Andrew Scott Cocchiaro, 23, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Robin Lee Collins, 32, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Benjamin Chase Ivey, 23, Granby, Mo., burglary
Jan. 9
James Alvin Lowery Jr., 26, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Aaron Paul Wellesley, 35, Rogers, Ark., forgery, burglary and theft/stealing
Devon Debo Wolfe, 25, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and delivery or 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid -- person less than 17 years of age
Jan. 10
Justin Keith Cook, 33, Marionville, Mo., burglary and theft/stealing -- wire/electrical transformer or other device/pipe
Mary E. Leal, 50, Sulphur Springs, Ark., counterfeiting and exceeded posted speed limit
Andrea Marie Murphy, 38, Anderson, theft/stealing
Wade Allen Taff, 48, Anderson, failure to deliver/receive certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer
Jan. 11
Gene Hayne, no age given, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol
Greg A. Hubbard, 59, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol
Jan. 12
Debbie Dawn Blake, 48, Southwest City, violation of order of protection for adult
Joseph R. Duncan, 35, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Michael Anthony Tagg, 50, Kansas, Okla., out-of-state fugitiveGeneral News on 01/31/2019
Print Headline: Booking Report