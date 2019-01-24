RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Cale Adamson (left) and Cade Smith (right) battle for a rebound during the Mustangs' 65-61 loss to the Lamar Tigers on Jan. 18 at MCHS.

McDonald County outscored the Lamar Tigers a combined 49-35 on two-pointers and free throws, but the Tigers hit six more three-pointers than the Mustangs to pull out a 65-61 win on Jan. 18 at MCHS.

"A few possessions here and there and it's a different game," said coach Kyle Fields. "We had some good looks and missed a few shots that, if we made, it would have been a different outcome. I thought our defense was really good and we did a really good job of executing our game plan."

Cooper Reece and Boston Dowd combined to score all 10 of the Mustangs' first-quarter points to stake McDonald County to a 10-8 lead.

The teams traded baskets in the second quarter until the final minute when Lamar erased a 21-20 McDonald County lead by scoring the last five points of the first half.

Lamar built a 40-29 lead midway through the third quarter, but Reece scored six points in the final minutes of the period to cut the margin to 46-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Lamar led by 10 points until Cole Martin hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 51-44 with 5:45 left. Reece followed with a three-pointer of his own before Dowd hit consecutive baskets to make the score 54-51 with 4:01 left.

McDonald County closed to 63-61 with 13.5 seconds remaining on a trey by Trent Alik. The Mustangs had a chance to tie when Lamar's Jonny Jefferies made one of two free throws with 10.2 seconds left, but Reece's three-pointer to tie hit the back of the rim and Lamar clinched the win on Landon Hardman's free throw with four seconds left.

"We tried to take away certain things from them and they had some people step up and hit some big shots," Fields said. "That's part of it -- forcing someone other than their normal go-to-guys to beat you and they did. They have some good perimeter players and a good big man to go with them. They are a good team. We played hard. I thought our seniors (Reece and Dowd) really exerted themselves tonight. We took a step forward tonight on both ends of the floor."

Reece finished with 26 points, while Dowd had 20, to lead the Mustangs. Cole Martin added six points. Cale Adamson had four, Trent Alik had three and Saul Garcia had two.

Hardman led Lamar with 15 points. J.D. Bishop had 12 and Truman Kaderly had 11.

McDonald County falls to 4-11 entering its Jan. 22 game at Cassville. The Mustangs then travel to Neosho on Jan. 25. Games begin at 5 p.m.

Junior Varsity

Lamar claimed a 52-43 win in the junior varsity game. The Tigers led 24-18 at halftime before McDonald County closed to 32-28 after three quarters only to be outscored 20-15 in the fourth quarter.

Koby McAlister led McDonald County with 10 points, followed by Colliar Gottfried with six points, Tae-Shaun Alik, Parker Harris, Cade Smith and Martin five each, Pierce Harmon three, and Jackson Clarkson and Cale Adamson two each.

Freshman

Lamar built a 39-23 lead after three quarters and then had to hold on in the final minute for a 50-47 win in the freshman game.

Colton Ruddick scored all of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead the rally. Teddy Reedybacon and Garrett Gricks also had 10 points, while Matthew Mora had nine, Bo Leach six and Eli McClain two to round out the scoring for McDonald County.

