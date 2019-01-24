"We believe in the Kingdom of God as the Divine Rule in human society, and in the brotherhood of Man under the Fatherhood of God." Thus affirms the Korean Creed.

God's people have always had a dream. Abraham dreamed of a people who were faithful to the one God. Moses dreamed of a promised land where people would live together in freedom and harmony. Isaiah dreamed of a day when all nations would convert their instruments of war into instruments of peace. Jesus had a dream of human society living together under the Divine Rule of our Heavenly Father.

The recognition that we are all created by the Father means we are, in fact, sisters and brothers. Living a life that pleases the Father means loving Him with all we have and are, and loving one another as much as the Father loves us. Living together under His rule means that we respect the lives of every other person -- their beliefs, their opinions, their possessions, their hopes and dreams. Every life is sacred in the sight of God; every life is important because God created that life. Living in God's kingdom on earth involves showing mercy to those who use us and abuse us, showing forgiveness to those who seek to harm us. Being brothers and sisters under the Father's guiding hand means treating one another with honesty and integrity, telling one another the "truth in love" and being willing to accept true criticism.

It's a long hard road from dream to reality. The heralds of peace have been imprisoned. The preachers of brotherhood have been silenced. Divine love was crucified on the "cross of self-centeredness." The Father's kingdom has been outlawed in many sections of our society. The sacredness of human life has been destroyed by human selfishness, pride, anger and hatred, lust and greed, envy and jealousy, and the desire to live life as if there were no God.

The "Brotherhood of Man" will never become a reality apart from the "Fatherhood of God." The two are connected -- can never be separated. Attempting to live together as brothers and sisters is impossible outside the Christian community.

A modern prophet said, "I have a dream."

That pastor was part of the Christian Community, the Church. As pastor and preacher and prophet, he was sharing Christ's dream of living together as brothers and sisters, under the guidance and grace of our Heavenly Father.

Let his words continue to inspire all of us to be more faithful in showing our love for God and love for each other, to be more diligent in promoting the sacredness of life, to be more creative in devising ways to work together in peace and harmony, to be more concerned about building people up instead of tearing them down, to be more generous in sharing the blessings God has given each of us.

William P. Merrill stated the dream in this manner.

"Rise up, O people of God! Have done with lesser things;

Give heart and mind and soul and strength to serve the King of kings!

Rise up, O people of God! His Kingdom tarries long;

Bring in the day of brotherhood, and end the night of wrong!

Lift high the cross of Christ! Tread where his feet have trod;

As brothers of the Son of Man, rise up, O people of God!"

We truly believe in the Brotherhood of Man -- under the Fatherhood of God. The day will come when the dream becomes a reality. AMEN

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 01/24/2019