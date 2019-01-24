The McDonald County Schools Foundation will host its sixth annual Heart of Education Banquet on Saturday, March 23, at McDonald County High School.

The Student Showcase will open at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers served by MCHS ProStart students. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. by Timbered-In Catering.

The purposes of this event are to honor deserving community members, to showcase McDonald County student and staff achievements and to publicize and raise funds that will support the mission of the Foundation.

This year's honorees are Dr. Amy Oxner McGaha and Scott McGaha. Both are McDonald County High School graduates.

The McGaha's are early supporters of the McDonald County Schools Foundation's scholarship efforts. Since 2010, the McGaha's have funded the McGaha Community Service Scholarship, a four-year renewable scholarship for MCHS graduates pursuing a public service career.

Through their generosity, up to four graduates each academic year are benefiting in the pursuit of a public service major. In addition to asking for high academic achievement, the McGaha Scholarship requires 20 hours of volunteer service each year to renew.

Their own careers serve as role models for these students. Dr. Amy McGaha is a practicing physician and serves on the teaching faculty of Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. Scott McGaha serves as a United States marshal.

The foundation is seeking to obtain sponsors for tables of eight or to reach out to individuals interested in contributing to maintaining a high level of education in the McDonald County School District.

Table sponsors will be acknowledged during the evening's program and will have a table sign indicating sponsorship that will include eight (8) complimentary dinners for an organization. Sponsorship cost is $300. Tickets for individuals are $30. All ticket sales must be final by Friday, March 15.

For more information on purchasing tickets, contact Alice Snodgrass at alicesnodgrass@gmail.com or Gary Wasson at 417-223-4896.

• • •

The McDonald County Schools Foundation has been granting scholarships and funding teacher initiatives since 2008, totaling in excess of $210,000. All banquet proceeds will be used to continue and expand that mission.

