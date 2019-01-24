Two simultaneous search warrants turned up methamphetamines, firearms, stolen equipment and a dead bald eagle last week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, a joint operation between the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson Police Department served search warrants at two properties on Grandview Street in Anderson.

During the search, approximately 58 grams of methamphetamines were located inside the two homes. Also recovered was a firearm, a four-wheeler stolen from Newton County and a horse trailer stolen from Franklin County.

The most unusual discovery was a dead bald eagle that had been frozen and stored in one of the homes' freezers. Deputies contacted Missouri Conservation Agent Adam Strader, who responded to the scene and took possession of the bald eagle.

Sheriff Michael Hall said this the first time in his career that he has encountered a dead bald eagle during a search warrant.

"There are federal charges that could be filed because a person cannot possess even a dead eagle," said Hall. "We will defer that to Conservation."

65-year-old James Kivett of Anderson was arrested on warrants out of Newton County, and charges are pending in McDonald County regarding items located at his residence. The resident at the other home -- the property where the eagle was found -- was not present at the time of the search, but Hall says charges will be sought against him, as well.

