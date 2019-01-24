RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS JJ Vega (front to back), Autumn Moody and Ruby Frazier enjoy the new sensory hallway at Pineville Primary School.

Pineville Primary has a new way for students to work out the wiggles in its new sensory hallway.

The high-traffic hallway has a series of vinyl cutouts on the floor and wall indicating where students should place their hands and feet. There are footprints to follow and lily pads to leap to. Lots of hopping is involved.

Principal Paulette Pattengill said she and teachers got the idea from Facebook, where another school had done a sensory hallway. They researched the benefits and decided they wanted to try one as well. Barb Hobbs, Title 1 teacher, cut out all the vinyl, and faculty members laid it over Thanksgiving break, Pattengill said.

"We use it anytime we need it. It's great for on their way to class, when they're leaving, inside recess, to and from lunch, special times for children struggling with sensory issues and getting that extra energy out. It also helps with coordination and understanding the world around them."

She noted the cutouts include the ABCs, dice, numbers, polygons, etc.

"There's a little bit of something for everyone," she said.

General News on 01/24/2019