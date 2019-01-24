Pineville Elementary and Junior High School recently presented its first Ed Camp Jr., in which the students are the teachers and the topics are as creative as students' minds.

"We have all these wonderful teachers in the building," said Principal Kevin Benish, "but at the same time we have all these students with different backgrounds, and we wanted to tap into that and let students be teachers."

The administration had students pick a topic and run it past their homeroom teachers, Benish said. The teachers chose several to present based on topics. Once all the topics were chosen, all the students signed up for a topic that interested them. Every grade level and homeroom presented a topic, Benish said.

"Students do 100 percent preparation for their activity that they're teaching on. They gather all their own materials, supplies. They gather handouts, create PowerPoints, create worksheets -- they plan every part of their lesson. The teacher is only there to assist the student when needed or asked," he said.

Ed Camp Jr. is being held the last Friday of every month, and it takes about 35 to 40 minutes for the lesson, Benish said.

"The first one was great. We had no discipline problems. All the kids were engaged in the lesson. Students got to learn about skills or activities that interested them," he said.

There were 13 topics at the first Ed Camp Jr., which included crafting with outside materials, Ohm's law of electricity, BMX bike techniques, Christmas ornaments, Greek mythology, caring for animals, braiding hair, dystopian genre, understanding the dress code, dragon drawing art class, dance, origami, and the art of basketball.

Several students weighed in on their experiences with Ed Camp Jr.

Seventh-grader Peyton Cooper attended the session on making Christmas ornaments.

"I really like Christmas, and I think that might be a little bit of a problem," she joked. "No one else likes to decorate the tree at Christmas, so if I make all the ornaments, I get to put all my ornaments on the tree, plus all the family ones."

She said she made a golden reindeer with a silver sparkly nose. She said she enjoyed learning from a peer.

Fourth-grader R.T. Tomlin attended the origami class. He said he learned to make a boat and a flicker.

"I've always wanted to do origami because I thought it looked cool," he said. His friend was teaching the class, so he took the opportunity, he added.

Sixth-grader Tim Pagel taught the session on BMX bike techniques.

"The reason I chose BMX is it inspires me to go further," Pagel said. "If I go to the bike park, I like to push myself to the limits. The class was really good. There were many questions about things about the bike. People wanting to get outside instead of just staying inside playing video games."

Eighth-grader Emma Huckabey taught the class on the dress code.

"I personally got dress coded before and I didn't like it," she said. "I wanted to not talk negatively about the dress code but talk about how it helps sometimes. We highlighted things that didn't make sense or what we could change to make better. We used highlighters, we copied the rules out of the handbook, and they wrote down their least favorite thing on a separate piece of paper."

Benish said students have already begun signing up for next month's Ed Camp Jr. He was impressed with the class offerings for the first event.

"I figured everyone would want to talk about Fortnite (an online video game), but everyone had all these unique skills," he said.

