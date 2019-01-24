The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team stats are in for 2018. ODET is made up of eight detectives that cover five counties. The counties covered by ODET are Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald and Barry.

The primary function of ODET is to dismantle large-scale drug trafficking organizations. Some of these organizations are directly connected to drug cartels in Mexico. Over 95 percent of the meth seized in the United States today is manufactured in Mexico. ODET is a major player in the war on these organizations and works closely with the FBI, DEA and ATF on the dismantling of these organizations.

In 2018, ODET detectives seized 6,230 grams of meth, or roughly 14 pounds with a street value of $623,000. ODET detectives seized 33,448 grams of high-grade marijuana, or roughly 74 pounds with a street value of $259,000. ODET detectives served 111 search warrants and arrested 134 people for possession of meth. ODET detectives seized 177 firearms and arrested 144 fugitives on outstanding warrants. ODET detectives were responsible for the indictments of 13 people in 2018.

"If anyone has drug information that they believe could be helpful to ODET, please call at 417-624-9365 or call your local law enforcement agency. ODET is supported by grants and local agency contributions and cannot be operated without that support," said Chad Allison, commander of ODET.

"I want to thank each agency and community that participates in ODET, and we look forward to serving your coverage area in 2019," Allison said.

General News on 01/24/2019