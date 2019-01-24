RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School boys' and girls' powerlifting teams both took second place at the Third Annual Joplin High School Powerlifting meet held Jan. 19 at Joplin High School.

The McDonald County High School boys' and girls' powerlifting teams opened their 2019 season with a pair of second-place finishes at the Third Annual Joplin High School Powerlifting Meet held Jan. 19 at Joplin High School.

In the boys' division, McDonald County was led by Corbin Jones (165 pounds), Oakley Roessler (200 pounds) and Nolen Baish (225 pounds), all who won first place overall in the combined three lifts (back squat, bench press and clean).

Jones had the top three lifts in each of the three lifts to dominate the 165-pound division, as did Roessler in the 200-pound class. Baish had the top back squat and the top clean in the 225-pound division.

Taking second place overall finishes were Michael Williams (175), Joe Brown (200), Micah Burkholder (215) and Elliott Wolfe (unlimited).

Burkholder had the top clean at 215 pounds, as did Wolfe in the unlimited division.

Third place overall finishers were Austin White (175), Tanner Harnar (225) and Kaidan Campbell (unlimited).

Pittsburg, Kan., won the team title, followed by McDonald County and Joplin.

Other schools participating included Republic, Neosho, Seneca, Webb City, Springfield Glendale, College Heights and Forsyth.

Winning overall titles in the girls' meet for McDonald County were Emily Thornton, Rebecca Green and Alison Nicoletti.

Thornton won all three lifts in the 125-pound division to earn the overall title, as did Nicoletti at 165 pounds, while Green had the top bench press at 145 pounds.

Taking second place overall for McDonald County was Jade Jackson in the 155-pound division.

Joplin won the girls' meet, with McDonald County taking second and Pittsburg finishing in third.

Personal records for MCHS lifters are as follows: Roessler- 435 squat, 265 bench, 315 clean; Burkholder -- 425 squat, 275 bench, 310 clean; Baisch -- 620 squat (school record); Wolfe -- 335 clean; Harnar -- 400 squat; Jones -- 410 squat, 300 clean; Williams -- 345 squat; White -- 315 squat, 200 bench, 205 clean; Campbell -- 265 bench; Jackson -- 240 squat; Green -- 250 squat, 170 clean; Nicoletti -- 315 squat; and, Thornton -- 220 squat, 135 clean.

