RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Rita Santillan gets fouled while driving to the basket between East Newton defenders Kendra Hickman (21) and Laney Jackson (31) during the Lady Mustangs' 35-32 win on Jan. 17 at East Newton High School.

Plagued by foul trouble the entire game, McDonald County's Ragan Wilson was held to four points in the Lady Mustangs' 35-32 win over East Newton on Jan. 17 at East Newton High School.

But sometimes it's not how many but when that's more important, and Wilson's two baskets couldn't have come at a more important time.

Trailing 32-26 with less than two minutes remaining, the Lady Mustangs scored the final nine points of the game to pull out the win.

The furious finish included back-to-back baskets by Wilson. The first tied the game at 32-32 with 1:16, and the second put the Lady Mustangs up 34-32 with 19 seconds left.

Lily Allman scored with 1:52 left to start McDonald County's late comeback. An East Newton turnover led to Rita Santillan's layup with 1:30 to cut East Newton's lead to 32-20, setting the stage for Wilson's heroics.

"Coach McDuffey (assistant coach Joel McDuffey) helped me out there," said head coach Chris Kennedy. "We went to a couple of set plays and we drove and got a couple of good shots from the block. We both got the girls to get up and press really hard. We knew their one guard had fouled out and she was their best ball handler. The girls executed very well at the end. They dug deep throughout the whole game. This is one we really needed."

East Newton dominated the first quarter, racing out to a 14-4 lead. Madison McDermott scored the first three points of the second quarter to stretch the lead to 17-4, but McDonald County closed out the first half with a 13-0 run to tie the game at 17-17 at intermission.

Santillan keyed the rally, scoring eight points in the quarter, including a three-pointer to beat the first-half buzzer.

"We got in some foul trouble and to be able to tie the game at halftime was big," Kennedy said. "Rita hit a couple of shots when we needed them."

McDonald County could not continue its offensive spurt for most of the second half, scoring just four points in the third quarter to trail 22-21 entering the fourth quarter. The Lady Patriots surged to a 28-23 lead to start the final period. Mattie Leach cut the lead to 28-25 with 5:15 left, but East Newton went on a 4-1 run to lead 32-26 before McDonald County closed the game on its 9-0 run.

Santillan finished with 14 points to pace McDonald County, followed by Leach with seven points, Allman and Wilson four each, and Caitlyn Barton, Lexi Kitlen and Kristin Penn two each.

Kenzie Massey led East Newton with 11 points.

McDonald County added a 25-21 win in the junior varsity game.

Mollie Milleson scored nine points and Kloe Myers seven to lead the Lady Mustangs. Laney Wilson added three points, while Addy Mick, Adasyn Leach and Alexia Estrada had two each.

McDonald County improves to 4-10 on the season. The Lady Mustangs were at Cassville on Jan. 22 before going to Neosho on Jan. 25. Games begin at 5 p.m.

Monett

Kaesha George (28) and Alyssa Williams (20) combined for 48 points to lead the Monett Lady Cubs to a 62-42 win over McDonald County on Jan. 14 at MCHS.

The win gave Monett coach Alyssa Kennedy bragging rights over her husband, Lady Mustang coach Chris Kennedy.

"It's one of those things -- kind of like coaching against your brother or your son," Chris Kennedy said. "One of us was going to go home with a loss. We played really well for three quarters, but they pulled away at the end."

McDonald County led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter before Monett took a 29-26 lead at halftime. The Lady Cubs stretched the margin to 40-34 after three quarters before outscoring the Lady Mustangs 22-8 in the fourth quarter.

McDonald County was led by Santillan with 15 points and Penn with 10. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Ragan Wilson with nine, Allman four, and Kitlen and Mattie Leach two each.

McDonald County claimed a 36-15 win in the junior varsity game. Mick led McDonald County with eight points, followed by Milleson with six points, Allman and Estrada with five each, Barton and Laney Wilson four each, and Adasyn Leach and Myers two each.

Sports on 01/24/2019