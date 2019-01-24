Webb City Open
6U 51-55 pounds
Finnley O'Brien, second place
8U 58-59 pounds
Carson Misner, first place
8U 61-67 pounds
Jake O'Brien, second place
12 U 54-63 pounds
Tanner Burton, third place
12 U 79-83 pounds
Jette Akins, fourth place
14U 74-89 pounds
Triston Burton, fourth place
14U 105-112 pounds
Cross Spencer, second place
14U 123-135 pounds
David Bartholomew, fifth place
Webb City Novice
8U 48-50 pounds
Shawn Farmer, second place
8U 80-88 pounds
Zane Burrows, first place
8U 80-88 pounds
Morgan Shorter, fifth place
10U 54-57 pounds
Camden Ball, third place
10U 54-57 pounds
Joseph (J.W.) Riley, first place
10U 64-68 pounds
Adam Bogart, fourth place
10U 95-100 pounds
Alyssa Jackson, first place
10U 103-112 pounds
Andrew Bogart, fourth place
12U 73-77 pounds
Dominic Cervantes, third place
12U 77-83 pounds
Kenny Zinn, fourth place
12U 77-83 pounds
Andrew Bowman, third place
12U 87-92 pounds
Ayden Ball, second place
12U 87-92 pounds
Kaleb Zinn, fourth place
14U 135-145 pounds
Alex Bogart, third place
Tulsa Nationals
15U 190 pounds
Samuel Murphy, sixth place
15U 115 pounds
Levi Smith, DNP
10U 80 pounds
Stevan Benhumea, DNP
8U 75 pounds
Christopher Ramirez, DNP
8U 58 pounds
