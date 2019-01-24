Sign in
McDonald County Youth Wrestling Results by Staff Reports | January 24, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Webb City Open

6U 51-55 pounds

Finnley O'Brien, second place

8U 58-59 pounds

Carson Misner, first place

8U 61-67 pounds

Jake O'Brien, second place

12 U 54-63 pounds

Tanner Burton, third place

12 U 79-83 pounds

Jette Akins, fourth place

14U 74-89 pounds

Triston Burton, fourth place

14U 105-112 pounds

Cross Spencer, second place

14U 123-135 pounds

David Bartholomew, fifth place

Webb City Novice

8U 48-50 pounds

Shawn Farmer, second place

8U 80-88 pounds

Zane Burrows, first place

8U 80-88 pounds

Morgan Shorter, fifth place

10U 54-57 pounds

Camden Ball, third place

10U 54-57 pounds

Joseph (J.W.) Riley, first place

10U 64-68 pounds

Adam Bogart, fourth place

10U 95-100 pounds

Alyssa Jackson, first place

10U 103-112 pounds

Andrew Bogart, fourth place

12U 73-77 pounds

Dominic Cervantes, third place

12U 77-83 pounds

Kenny Zinn, fourth place

12U 77-83 pounds

Andrew Bowman, third place

12U 87-92 pounds

Ayden Ball, second place

12U 87-92 pounds

Kaleb Zinn, fourth place

14U 135-145 pounds

Alex Bogart, third place

Tulsa Nationals

15U 190 pounds

Samuel Murphy, sixth place

15U 115 pounds

Levi Smith, DNP

10U 80 pounds

Stevan Benhumea, DNP

8U 75 pounds

Christopher Ramirez, DNP

8U 58 pounds

Christian Benhumea, DNP

Sports on 01/24/2019

Print Headline: McDonald County Youth Wrestling Results

