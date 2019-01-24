McDonald County School District's district leadership team has been nominated by the Southwest Regional Professional Development Center in Springfield for the Outstanding Team Award from Learning Forward Missouri.

Assistant Superintendent Angie Brewer said the team is made up of the central office administrators, building principals and lead teachers from each building.

"That team works together to make decisions about instructional practices across the school district," she said.

Russ Brock of Missouri State University and the Southwest Regional Professional Development Center said, "The consultants from the Agency for Teaching, Leading and Learning at Missouri State University have been working with the McDonald County School District administrators and teachers to implement effective teaching and learning practices that will increase student achievement. The leadership team and teaching staff have shown a strong commitment to implement those practices that we know improve student learning. They regularly collaborate across all buildings in the district to examine student data and make decisions and changes that will improve student learning. We have been impressed with their dedication to this work and their efforts to get all teachers and administrators on the same page and working toward the same goals. Their determination is evident and they are developing a culture of continuous improvement. Based on that, we felt they deserved to be nominated for the Outstanding Team Award from Learning Forward Missouri."

According to information from Learning Forward Missouri, "this award recognizes a professional development committee, grade-level team, content/department, professional learning community or any district-wide or building level team focused on effective instructional practice to improve student learning."

Brewer said McDonald County's team has been nominated to represent southwest Missouri. The award will be presented at the Show Me Professional Learning Conference on March 3 at Lake of the Ozarks.

"I'm very proud of our district leadership team and the work that they do," Brewer said. "Our focus is our students and making every decision with what is best for our students in mind. Whether our students choose to go right to work in a trade or on to college, we want them to be prepared for whatever they choose to do. It's a huge honor to be recognized among the best districts in Missouri."

Kern Sorrell, principal at Rocky Comfort Elementary School and part of the team, said, "I think if you look at our mission statement, 'Every child, every day, whatever it takes,' and whatever we do ... it's to be a good team to help our children. It's nice that people outside have recognized our commitment to help our kids."

Brewer said the nomination is also thanks, in part, to the fact that the district is a model school district.

"They look at schools that have been recognized as model school districts," she said. "Model school district is an initiative we started taking part in the year before last. That initiative recognizes school districts that are committed to student achievement and improving student outcomes. The state takes the best practices from model schools and shares them across the state to help other schools improve."

General News on 01/24/2019