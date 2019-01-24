Update On Taxation without Representation

The tariffs which are now being used by Trump are by definition a sales tax, one that neither you nor I voted for. Most people think a tariff is paid for upfront by the exporter, but the tariff tax is paid by the importer and the exporter is out no upfront cost. These tariff taxes are paid by the importer, in this case, the American businesses, and are collected by U.S. Customs and go into the U.S. Treasury like any other tax.

Additionally, the increase in the cost of items tariff related is similar to increases in sales tax. Wilber Ross, the guru in charge of these tariffs, said the cost would be insignificant for the consumer. Based on vehicle sales for 2017 of 17.2 million units sold, it will cost the American consumer three billion dollars in additional taxes on vehicles alone.

My questions to you are: Don't you feel taken advantage of by these taxes that you were not given the right to vote on? Do you feel that Congress should have its say on tariffs/taxes? Or, is taxing strictly an executive branch prerogative? I am being a little facetious, but I believe we need checks and balances and Congress needs to step in and protect Americans from taxation without representation.

Update: What has been the effect of this trade war? Our American farmers have suffered a 50 percent loss in net income. Forecast acres of wheat taken out of production in 2019 will be one million. Markets for 2018 closed with a loss for the year, in fact, markets were the lowest since the start of the Great Depression of 1931. The point being, that we need to contact our congressional leaders and demand that they take back their constitutional mandate to exercise oversight over commerce and stop thinking of party but country.

Thank you,

James P. Gann

Pineville, Mo.

Editorial on 01/24/2019