Just a few days before the Snake County Stories production rolls out, cast and crew put the finishing touches on the show.

For Gayla Baker, the challenge comes in remembering to change her voice.

Last year, Baker memorized her lines and focused on portraying "Grandma."

This time, Baker serves as narrator, telling different stories through different characters. As she tells story after story, she has to remember to change her voice. Sometimes, a particular person might need more of a southern drawl, she explains.

Changing roles among the cast, however, can better bring to life the historical aspects of McDonald County, Baker said. Though the characters are all fictional, the stories relayed in the radio play are true stories that have been passed down through families, or are recorded for historical purposes, she said.

Mixing up the players and having them portray different characters this year can result in one actor featuring a character in a memorable way, she said. "They might make that part their own," she said.

Fellow actors include Lea Ann Bunting, Bill Martin, Leanna Schlessman and Linda Vallance.

Shows are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the McDonald County High School Performing Arts Center in Anderson.

The McDonald County Historical Society is hosting a second recent run of the radio play to feature McDonald County thespians as they live out local history. All proceeds benefit the historical museum in Pineville.

Six different historical stories -- from a setting in Civil War times to Mathias Splitlog to filming of the Jesse James movie -- are told throughout the radio play.

Baker hopes audience-goers will learn about McDonald County history, piquing their interest to learn more.

Baker first got involved in "Snake County Stories" for two reasons: "I love history and I love storytelling."

With such a big role as "Daisy Mae," does she ever get nervous?

"I can talk in front of anybody," she said, laughing.

Organizers last featured "Snake County Stories" during Pineville's Jesse James Days in August 2017 but felt there were other activities that competed for audiences' attention.

By holding the show in the winter months, organizers hope to draw crowds and round up interest for the entertaining show.

Those who attend a show this weekend will be entertained with a pre-show in the lobby. Jack and Lee Ann Sours and guests will entertain.

Organizers hope people will come out to the production for an enjoyable show. "It's so much fun," Baker said.

Tickets are $8 for people, age 12 and older; $5 for seniors; and $4 for children, ages 3 through 12 years of age.

Refreshments will be available for sale.

