It was a cold Sunday morning but warm inside Mill Creek Baptist Church as we greeted each other with warm hearts, handshakes and hugs. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer. Special prayers were requested for many, including the Mason Lowe family, the Mike Poynor family, the Buckner family, the Spainhower family, Tom and Mildred Sharp, Wayne Johnson, Dusty Scott and Jimmy Easter.

Janet Chaney shared the devotional, "A Prayer for the New Year." A prayer asking for a wider view, a stronger faith, patience, love and tenderness of heart and to lift clouds of hate and fear. Scripture was from Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you."

With Susan Cory at the piano, Karen Stroud led the congregational hymns, "He Is Lord" and Wonderful Words of Life." Mitchell Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offering, and he and Tyrel Lett served as offering attendants while Susan played "Rock of Ages."

Our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us God's message, "No More Excuses" and read Proverbs 22:13, "The lazy man says, there is a lion outside! I shall be slain in the streets!" Brother Mark began by saying that we all make excuses for not doing what we should. "God has heard them all. Whether we are a believer or a nonbeliever, God doesn't buy it." Romans 1:20 says, "For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so they are without excuse." As an example, Brother Mark said God's invisible attributes are like a new baby calf on a snowy field. God made that calf."

Brother Mark shared a lot of excuses used by people in the Bible. "On the sixth day, God made Adam and put him in paradise. He had it made. His first job was to name the animals. They all had a mate, but Adam didn't. God gave Him Eve. The first excuse given to God was from Adam when he said that Eve caused him to sin, and the second excuse was from Eve, who said the serpent deceived her into it. Moses gave an excuse to God in Exodus 4:10, Jeremiah gave an excuse in Jeremiah 1:6, Saul gave an excuse in 1 Samuel 15:21, Gideon gave an excuse in Judges 6:15, and in Genesis 17:17 Abraham and Sarah gave excuses to God.

We make a lot of excuses. You can excuse yourself to hell, but not out of it. Hell is full of fire and brimstone and a lot of people who didn't think it would be." Brother Mark referred to John 15:22 where Jesus says, "If I had not come and spoken to them, they would have no sin, but now they have no excuse for their sin." Brother Mark told us that before Jesus, people didn't know about repentance, but now there are no more excuses."

Brother Mark told us, "There are three main excuses for people in hell: property, possessions and people." In Luke 14:18-20 Jesus says, "But they all with one accord began to make excuses. The first said to him, I have bought a piece of ground, and I must go and see it. I ask you to have me excused. And another said, I have bought five yoke of oxen, and I am going to test them. I ask you to have me excused. Still another said, I have married a wife, and therefore I cannot come.

Brother Mark told us, "That in the story, they all had one advantage in that they were all invited to the great supper. There are a lot of people in hell that were never invited to the party. A friend that invites you to church is a good friend. It is a great gift to give you because they care about your eternity. Don't let property, possessions or people come between you and praising Jesus Christ. The best property you have is the mansion on a hilltop. Choose to worship. Some say they don't want to come to church because there are hypocrites in church. There are more hypocrites in hell than church. Don't let people keep you out of church. You can spend an hour with them in church or an eternity with them in hell. Don't feed your conscience with excuses for not attending and worshiping."

In closing, Brother Mark stressed the importance of inviting people to church. "We are the servants; the Lord is the master. Don't use an excuse for not inviting. 1 Timothy 2:4 tells us that God's greatest desire is "for all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth." The truth is that Jesus Christ died for our sins. There is no excuse not to worship and serve Him once you know the truth. There are those who have never heard the gospel and those that reject it. Invite people to church to hear His word, listen to their excuse, but keep inviting them. Compel them to come to church to hear God's Word. Be the servant and share the invitation with everyone."

Our closing hymn was "The Savior is Waiting," and Brother Mark led the congregation in prayer in unity for each other.

Everyone is always welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek is located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Religion on 01/24/2019