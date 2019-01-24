The McDonald County eighth-grade boys basketball team kept its perfect season going with a pair of wins last week, though one of those took overtime.

Neosho outscored McDonald County 7-4 in the fourth quarter to erase a 32-29 Mustang lead after three quarters. But in overtime, Isaac Behm scored all five of his points to lead McDonald County to a 46-41 win on Jan. 14 in Neosho.

Dalton McClain scored 15 points to lead McDonald County followed by Weston Gordon with eight points and Cross Dowd, Jack Parnell and Sterling Woods six each.

In the B game, Neosho claimed a 48-24 win.

Jaxson Harrell and Hunter Harris scored seven points each to lead McDonald County followed by Hunter Leach with four points, Orlando Sebastian and Tucker Dill two each and Kurt Harris and Behm one each.

Seneca

McDonald County improved its season record to 5-0 with a 32-15 win at Seneca on Jan. 17.

Dowd scored 12 points and Gordon 10 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Parnell and Woods with four each and McClain two.

In a two-quarter B game, McDonald County claimed a 13-12 decision.

Scoring for the Mustangs was: Harrell four, Eli Jordan three, Sebastian and Leach two each and Hunter Harris one.

Seventh Grade

The seventh-grade boys lost its first game of the season after three wins in a 39-34 loss at Neosho.

Destyn Dowd scored 20 points to lead McDonald County. Luke Jones added eight points followed by Sam Barton with four and Devin stone with two.

Neosho added a 30-9 win in the B game. Scoring totals for McDonald County were Kamal Jett and Cooper Sprenkle with three points each, Rylan Armstrong two points and Cory Tuttle one.

McDonald County lost its second game of the season on Jan. 18 at Seneca. Scores were not available at presstime.

