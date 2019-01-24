Division I

The following cases were filed:

Chelsey R. Grantham vs. Dakota L. Grantham. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Cassidy M. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Barney Moses. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Emma P. McAtee. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Andrew J. Bright. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Fernando Lopez. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Charlie K. Holland. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Jacob L. Jones. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Randy J. Barnhardt. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Eleni A. Longnecker vs. Dakota J. Longnecker. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Morialee Roxanne Hollenbeck. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and failed to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper level (knowingly). Guilty plea. Fine of $10. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jacob M. Rickman. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Luz M. Torres-Espino. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. James Wright. Suit on account.

O.S.S. vs. Arlene M. Welsey. Personal injury - vehicular.

George Armstrong vs. Richard Armstrong et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Health System vs. Tony E. Torres et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Carlsen Samson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Christopher M. Wicklund. Suit on account.

Cornerstone Bank vs. William S. Divine et al. Unlawful detainer.

Bruce Harvey et al vs. All Occupants at 109 West Apple Street. Rent and possession.

Cornerstone Bank vs. Joshua Erickson et al. Unlawful detainer.

KTre Holdings, LLP vs. Tanner G. Orten et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Roman Pacheco et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Marcio R. Laffiteay. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Fidelina Quetzecuapascua. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Anida Defang. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Thomas R. Carter et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Berenise Arreguin. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Tina M. Smith. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Jennifer R. Briley et al. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Justin E. Moore. Theft/stealing.

Debbie Blake. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Richard D. Miller. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jody D. Gorman. Driving while revoked/suspended and DWI - alcohol.

Derrick Dean. Littering.

Jerry A. Browning. DWI - alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Latasha N. Watson. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Todd K. Vacenovsky. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Elizabeth M. Fore. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Lester L. Smith. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI - alcohol, leaving scene of a motor vehicle accident, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Omar Abdisalan Mohamed. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle with entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Taryn D. Nickles. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jared C. Coleman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob L. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessi K. Deason. Theft/stealing.

Gary R. Sands. Non-support.

Felonies:

Anthony W. Snow. Theft/stealing.

Janie L. Clark. Property damage.

Christine M. Koss-Henderson. Forgery.

Benjamin Ivey. Burglary.

Regina Stephenson. Forgery.

Monica J. Blue. Theft/stealing.

Aaron S. Holliday. Abuse/neglect of a child.

The following cases were heard:

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Christopher J. Brodie. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Sheila R. Cornell. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. James W. Echols. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Heights Finance Corporation vs. Kent Wooten et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Stephanie Smoot. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Joseph Leon Atkins. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tony L. Barnes. Drove vehicle to left side of roadway when view obstructed by hill or curve. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

David S. Bennett. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Crystal Burchett. DWI - alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Derrick A. Cayton. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dregon W. Charlton. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Moe Moe Eh. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $18.50.

Ashley A. Filbeck. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cory W. Foster. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Katrina H. Glenn. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Chelsi Dawn Greene. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Tin Hla. Caused or knowingly permitted child or ward under age 16 to drive motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $61.50.

Morialee Roxanne Hollenbeck. DWI - alcohol and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $405. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jared Earl Labarge. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Clayton L. Miller. Sexual misconduct. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Robin Owens- Jones. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Misty Philpott. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Dallas R. Slaughter. Theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Madison S. Stonecipher. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Anthony W. Tiger. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Rochell Weaver. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Taylor N. West. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ruben Zapata. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $628.

Felonies:

Alex D. Hammond. Receiving stolen property and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Richard H. Reece. Burglary and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Center

Casey Evans. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Baily Frasier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Susan Hahne. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Kyle Lamproe. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Jason Millsap. Failed to register non-resident commercial motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Darla Patrick. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Brandon Shaw. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Timothy Woodard. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

General News on 01/24/2019