Dinner and a Dance -- Jan. 25

The Stella Senior Center will host a potluck dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. The dance begins at 7 p.m., with music provided by The Timberline Country Band and a cover charge of $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Bring a dish to share for the potluck.

Bunker Hill Lunch on Square -- Jan. 28

Bunker Hill Lunch on the Square will begin serving lunch at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, in the concession stand. Taco soup, ham and beans with cornbread or chips, and homemade desserts will be served. All support is welcome.

Christopher Foundation Gospel Celebration -- Feb. 2

The Christopher Foundation's 18th Annual Gospel Celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Neosho Civic Center, located at 109 W. Main Street in Neosho. The gospel singing will start at 5:30 p.m. and will include "The Missourians, Borderline Bluegrass" and "1st Baptist Neosho Group." The event also includes a chili-hot dog supper and silent auction beginning at 5 p.m., a raffle for a 55-inch Sceptre 4K LED TV, and a live auction. Food and entertainment are provided for free, but a love offering will be accepted. For more information or to make donations, contact Cathy at 417-451-1434 or 417-389-4415. (The Christopher Foundation is a tax-exempt, non-profit charity to raise public awareness of pediatric cancer.)

McDonald County Free Income Tax Assistance --Feb. 4 to March 26 and April 9

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is providing the location for free income tax assistance from the IRS. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has returned to McDonald County at a new location and time. Federal and state income tax returns and property tax credit forms will be prepared by trained volunteers at the Anderson Community Room, 929 N. U.S. 71 Business Highway (next to Tatum Tractor), from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, from Feb. 4 to March 26 and April 9. There will be no service on April 2 due to election day. Appointments are not taken; it's walk-in service only.

Noel Senior Center Activities

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., crochet classes are provided. All seniors are welcome. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

