The McDonald County Library Book Sale will be held the week of Feb. 11 in the community room of the Main Library, located in Pineville, 808 Bailey Road.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

On Wednesday and Thursday, select items will be half-price. Friday and Saturday, customers will be able to fill an entire bag for only a dollar.

Bargains abound at this sale with:

Hardcover books $1; children's hardcover books 50 cents; softcover books (trade paperbacks) 50 cents; mass market paperbacks for children or adults 25 cents; DVDs $2; CDs $2; audiobooks on CD $2; audiobooks on cassette $1; coffee table and specialty books priced as marked.

All of the money raised will be used to support the work of the Library during 2019. This is a community event, and library staff and volunteers work hard to sort, organize and promote the sale. No donations are needed at this time.

For more information about the book sale, contact Amy Wallain at 417-223-4489.

