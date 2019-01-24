We wished a very blessed 39th anniversary for Sister Jeannie and Brother Randy Richardson. The faithfulness of this couple, concerning the service of the Lord, is nothing short of amazing. They are always here and ready to do the Lord's work. We pray for the blessings of God upon their lives, and may they be granted many more happy years together.

Brother Randy is our song leader. We appreciate him and Jeannie more than words can tell. I was very happy to be in the house of the Lord this Sunday. My life has taken a very different direction since my husband has been ill. That is why this sermon about being encouraged touched my heart in a very special way.

Sister Naomi sang a song titled "Beautiful Rose," then asked the congregation to join in singing the old chorus, "It's Beginning to Rain." She spoke from her heart about Satan's attacks on Gods people. We all know that we are made overcomers by the word of our testimony. We should be very encouraged in the Spirit of the Lord. It seems that we need to turn our face to the heavens and praise God for the wonderful things he has done for us.

Look around. What do you see? All sorts of crimes, murder, unrest and problems too numerous to mention. This is the result of a world that has given over to a life controlled by Satan. However, as our sister encouraged us, she strongly stressed that we are not to be discouraged because we serve a God who allows us to see beyond the evil and assures us that He is in control. We can rebuke the attacks of Satan and rejoice in the victory. Contrary to the news of those who fail to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We can declare that our God's not dead. He is still on the throne and we are waiting for His coming to catch away the bride of Christ. We are numbered with those who have faith and are encouraged in the Word.

There was a continuation of this message as Pastor Bob Cartwright delivered his sermon. His first question is do we realize that we can receive the good news and stand upon the Word of God because it never changes. Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. It is not how we start this race; it is how we finish. We must never give up.

Some say that they do not need to attend church services to live a Christian life. That may work for them, but I draw encouragement from those with whom I worship. I thank God every day for our people and the beautiful building where we can come together and sing praises to our heavenly Father. Pastor gave us a scripture in Numbers, chapter 13, beginning with the 17th verse. This account is very inspiring in that Moses told the children of Israel to go into the land which they were promised and find more than enough to give them a very blessed life. In the 20th verse, Moses spoke encouragement to the people. He told them to be of good courage and bring forth the fruit of the land. Verse 23 speaks of a cluster of grapes so huge that they had to cut a branch and it took two men to carry it.

You see, when God is on the scene, there is no end to the blessings we are granted. Never give up because of the things seen by the human eye. Victory is just ahead. The next testimony of God's fulfilled word is spoken about in verse 27, where they called this place a "Land of Milk and Honey." Then they looked around at the tribes that dwelt in the land and among themselves decided that these were strong men of great stature and they were afraid to go against them. They gave the people of Israel an evil report so as to discourage them. Chapter 14 explains the reaction of those who spoke fearful things to the people.

This is a very informative story, and I encourage you to read for yourselves what God can and will do if we will obey his instructions. In 1 Samuel chapter 30, beginning with the first verse, we read what one man can accomplish when he follows the path of righteousness. David was told to go and perform a task that seemed impossible. When he listened and took action, everything fell in place. He did as he was instructed and he recovered more than he had in the beginning.

You see, as Pastor has said many times, when we step out in faith, we are met by our God who never fails. So in closing, we were told that God is looking for a people on whom he can depend. Can he depend on you? Ask ourselves, "Who is on the Lord's side among us, and be encouraged for the battles are the Lord's and not ours to fight."

Welcome to everyone who would like to be a part of the congregation and join in worship services where Pastor Bob Cartwright ministers the truth. Plan to attend and be blessed by Bible teachings every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. All services are held at Cove Mission of Hope Church, located at 53 MO-59, southwest of Lanagan.

