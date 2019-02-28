At Tuesday's meeting of the Pineville Board of Aldermen, Melissa Ziemianin, the city clerk, was recognized for earning a certification.

Barbara Gollhofer, the city clerk of Joplin, recognized Ziemianin for earning her Registered City Clerk-Continuing Certification, a certification for which she has worked two years to achieve. The certification was awarded by the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association, a group of more than 600 cities. Gollhofer said Ziemianin is an asset to the organization because she has served as a mentor for others.

Following Gollhofer's remarks, Scott Dennis, mayor pro tem, read a city proclamation signed by Mayor Gregg Sweeten recognizing Ziemianin's accomplishments.

Also on Tuesday, the board accepted a bid from Larry Wayne Henson for $200 for two storage sheds.

In other business, the board approved bills in the amount of $15,672.

