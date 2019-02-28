Tara Rubeck can't say enough good things about the workforce program. The company for which Rubeck works had a great experience with the process. As hiring director for Mid-Tec, Rubeck connected with a program through the Workforce Investment Board of Southwest Missouri.

The end result? A successful match for an employee and employer.

"You want to take a chance on people," Rubeck said, but sometimes, with a budget, HR folks have to be super selective. With the program, "you can take a chance on someone," she said.

After attending a hiring expo in Joplin, Rubeck was invited to another career fair a few weeks later. The event featured the graduation of new candidates from a construction-specific course. The new graduates were then invited to speak with companies on hand.

Rubeck was intrigued. The graduates had just completed a 12-week specific construction apprentice program.

She met a gentleman who was interested in working for Mid-Tec. The company is licensed in 22 states and employees sometimes travel a lot. The potential employee wanted to travel, earn gainful employment and learn expectations for his new position.

"It was at zero cost to us to bring him on board," she said. Workforce officials made it super easy, assisting with paperwork and providing information.

After he completed his first 90 days of work, the state sent a check, paying for half his wages. He stayed on and gained full benefits, she added.

Though he eventually moved on to another opportunity, Rubeck said she will definitely utilize the program again. More marketing for the program will help provide its growth. Those on hand at last week's training also have committed to working together to find more workers.

A significant number of employers are interested in participating in the program. With the low unemployment rate, the key is finding more potential employees, Rubeck said.

Frank Neely, with the Workforce Investment Board of Southwest Missouri, presented the Feb. 22 forum which was hosted by the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce.

Neely said the forum went "reasonably well." Organizers and those involved hope to build the program and engage the community by hosting more forums, perhaps on a quarterly basis.

Keeping the community -- and potential workers -- aware of the opportunities is key, he said.

A second forum will take place in late March. Though details aren't yet nailed down, Neely said Chamber officials support having additional forums.

The same format will again be utilized. Workforce members will provide an overview of the program and then have job counselors on hand to help employee candidates get started in the process, he said.

Individuals who want to transition to a new career -- or those who want to gain employment -- are welcome to take advantage of the unique program.

"We want to change their lives," Neely said.

General News on 02/28/2019