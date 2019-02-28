This photograph depicts Recia (right) at the age of four and her sister Donna at the age of six.

As I am not, nor do I pretend to be, someone who was born and raised in McDonald County, I can in no way be considered a true "McDonald Countian." Due to this deficiency, I sometimes find that I have no idea what people are talking about.

Not long ago I was seated with a group of people, all long-time residents of the area, when someone mentioned the name of a town, Donahue. Now, by no means do I profess to know everything about the county, but I was relatively certain that no such town could be found within the boundaries of McDonald County, so I had to interrupt and ask the question, "Where in the world is Donahue?"

"I don't know the history of the place, but it was the settlement we now call Goodman. I'll tell you who knows everything about Goodman, Recia Clark. Ask Recia Clark."

The answer to my query only brought forth more questions which I believed were better looked into away from that table and the people seated there. So it began, my investigation into the history of Donahue and Goodman.

Acting on the advice of the man who placed all these unanswered questions in my brain, I tracked down and contacted Recia Clark. It appeared that Recia had been given prior warning of my telephone call and, almost before I could announce my interest regarding the origins of Goodman, she said, "I'd be glad to sit down with you and talk about Goodman."

"Well, I hear that you're someone who would know all about the town, so let's get together," I replied.

"I doubt that I know all there is to know about the town, but I'd be happy to talk to you."

So, a meeting was scheduled.

I hate to be unprepared for anything, especially meetings with those from whom I am seeking information, so I did a little research on my own prior to speaking with Recia. As is always the case, the more I learned the more I came to realize how very little I actually knew.

I discovered that the settlement known as Donahue was located where the town of Goodman now rests. It came into existence as the Kansas City, Ft. Smith and Southern Railroad began laying tracks southward. In fact, the community of Donahue was named after the company's general passenger agent.

As time passed, some 2,500 acres of land in and around what was to become the city of Goodman were covered with fruit-bearing trees and plants owned by the Ozark Orchard Company. Coincidentally, the town of Goodman was named after the company's vice president, Lowell A. Goodman.

I have come to realize that I never know enough about any subject matter, but I did come to the conclusion that I had grasped a basic understanding of how the small town of Goodman came to be. It was time to meet with Recia and find out what it was like to grow up in the town of Goodman.

I met Recia at her Goodman home and, after a moment or two of conversation, I asked a question of her.

"Can you tell me about Goodman as you remember it when you were young?"

She smiled, "Well, I'm 74 years old now but I can remember how wonderful my childhood was growing up here."

Recia's mother, father, sister Carol and Recia lived on a farm about a mile from town. Her father, Millard Evans, raised a few head of cattle, but the family's primary source of income was the paycheck he received from his job with the Kansas City Southern Railroad. Recia's mother, Opal McKenzie Evans, stayed at home and her time was spent with the two girls.

"I remember my mom used to cook up a pot of potato soup on the wood burning stove. That soup was so good."

Recia paused for a moment as if remembering her mother.

"I remember that my mother had such a kind heart. Our house was near the Kansas City Southern Railroad tracks and occasionally a hobo who had been riding the rails knocked on the door looking for a handout. Rather than turning the poor souls away, she invited them into the kitchen and cooked them a plate of food."

Recia once again paused as she smiled.

The family officially moved into town when Recia was eight years old. Her father continued to lay the steel track for the railroad while her mother maintained the house and watched over the girls. The family was now a little closer to her grandparents, Jasper Leonard and Recie Margaret Harris-Evans.

"I remember the Goodman school. At that time, there was no county high school so the school had kids in grades from one through 12. My first-grade teacher was Ms. Hubbard. She made the kids place their hands on top of their wooden desks and inspected each hand for cleanliness. I remember my third- and fourth-grade teacher, Ms. West. She was a great teacher but was strict. She didn't put up with any nonsense from the students."

As Recia's memory seemed to come to life, she talked about local businesses from some 60 years ago.

"I remember that Gene and Esther Adkins worked at the bank, and George Chancellor was the postmaster."

Another smile appeared as she discovered another memory.

"My father once bought a refrigerator and wood-burning stove from Vernie Williams at the hardware store. That stove lasted a long time."

Sundays found Recia and her sister at the Methodist Church. Lessons in Sunday school were taught by Mrs. Voyles. That's where the two girls spent time with their friends and learned lessons taken from the scriptures.

"I remember that the town was home to three grocery stores and two garages."

On Saturdays, the girls found their way to the drug store owned by Faye Parker. There they enjoyed a cold cherry coke and listened to music on the jukebox.

"Those songs were so great, but I guess that was a long time ago."

Saturday evenings were spent at home, but there was a tradition.

"My sister and all of our friends got together at my house almost every Saturday night. We ate brownies and listened to music. Those were some of the best times of my life. I think my mother enjoyed those evenings just as much as my sister and I did, and she knew we weren't getting into trouble.

"You know what my fondest memory is? When I was young and the snow piled up outside our two-story house the school closed. It's not just that those were days when skipping school was allowed, but it's what my mother did.

"My friends would walk through the cold snow and gather by the old wood-burning stove. My mother then collected up that cold white snow and made snow ice cream. We talked and laughed as we sat near the burning logs eating that concoction. I sometimes still make snow ice cream, you know when the sight of an overnight snowfall brings back that memory, and although it's good it's not nearly as tasty as it was back then."

Recia and I talked a bit longer and that smile seemed to last forever, but then smiles birthed from fond memories seem to have a long lifetime. At least my grins of younger days are like that.

When the last period or question mark has been added to the end of a story, I feel a sense of accomplishment that one can only get when a project has been completed. However, I find that even more enjoyable are the moments spent with people like Recia as I attentively listen to their recollections of growing up in McDonald County.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

