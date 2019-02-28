Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press The McDonald County Courthouse Museum, located on the square in Pineville, displays artifacts that were found at the original site of the first courthouse from the 1800s.

Within walking distance, the Pineville square and its outskirts are rich with history. McDonald County Historical Society volunteers hope to feature that living history in a special walk.

The long-term goal, a "Walking Tour of History," could include stops at the county's first little log cabin courthouse, the old courthouse museum on the square, the old jail and the former Sheriff's House next door, said Historical Society president Karen Dobbs.

Such carefully preserved history should be showcased.

The intriguing, and sometimes entertaining, history has a special place in the hearts of many.

Point of Dissension

In the early days, some hard-headed, opinionated McDonald County neighbors often disagreed about the location of the county seat. Three men ended up losing their lives over the issue.

When the legislature passed the act of March 3, 1849, the measure provided for the organization of McDonald County. Neighbors were divided. Some wanted the county seat to be located in Pineville; some wanted it to be placed in a little community known as Rutledge (later, Elk Springs).

According to "A Look at the Past: A Pictorial Journey Through McDonald County, Missouri," the first county seat was at Rutledge on the Elk, just below the mouth of Indian Creek.

"It beat out Pineville for the county seat in three separate elections. The town dates back to 1849. Dr. Duval located here when he first came to the county," authors Gayle Foster and Karen Utter-Jennings wrote.

But in 1850, dissension still existed. During a quarrel that got out of hand, Coplin Goss was killed by Simon Cockerell. Daniel Finch was killed by Hamp Waters.

"The latter named died some days later from the stabs inflicted by the man whom he had killed," according to "A Directory of Towns, Villages, and Hamlets Past and Present of McDonald County, Missouri," compiled by Arthur Paul Moser.

Three lives were gone.

By 1857, an act of legislature dictated that the county seat should be located "within a certain distance of the center of the county." Pineville then was selected as the permanent county seat.

In 2007, the Eppard family donated the old log cabin courthouse, which had been located on the family's farm. It was moved to its current location, just a block over from the old courthouse museum on the square.

History at a Glance

McDonald County neighbors are fortunate to still see and touch part of the county's rich history.

Historical volunteers have tried to capitalize on that fact, displaying artifacts that were gathered at the first courthouse's original location. Those artifacts are framed and located on the top level of the old courthouse museum. Those who tour the museum can see the little log cabin in the distance, look at artifacts and read about the first courthouse's history.

Volunteers also hope to preserve the old jail by trying to have it listed on the National Register of Historic Places, like the old courthouse that now operates as a museum.

"We have a committee working on the application actively," Dobbs said.

The former Sheriff's House, located next to the jail, is another critical part of the county's history. Other buildings from long ago are since gone.

"There was no church building at Pineville in the earlier days, but the Methodists held services in a store building on Main street somewhere in the vicinity of the site of the Pineville, or Wilson, hotel," according to "A Look at the Past."

"The old building has long since been torn down or otherwise destroyed."

A Methodist Church was eventually built and served neighbors until 1896 when it was torn down and used as lumber for a parsonage.

Not all old buildings have survived to tell a story. Volunteers want to share that history.

"We would like for people to feel what the county seat felt like in the days when the courthouse on the square was in business," Dobbs said.

