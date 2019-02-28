Anyone who wants to be trained to keep a better eye on the sky will have the opportunity to learn more at a special squall line spotter training.

The McDonald County Emergency Management Agency will host the special class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Pineville Community Center. Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Springfield will present the program, focusing on squall lines and squall line tornadoes.

The free program is aimed at law enforcement, fire personnel, trained spotters, EMS responders and anyone interested in learning more about squall lines.

