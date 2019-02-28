RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School junior Gabby Nalley is the first girl and the first junior from her school to make the all-state choir.

McDonald County High School junior, Gabby Nalley, has always loved to sing but, until a few years ago, she would never sing in front of people. Now she is the first girl and the first junior from her high school to make the all-state choir.

Nalley explained the process of getting into the all-state choir. First, she said, she had to make it to all-district, which includes the southwest corner of the state. To try out she had to sight sing and sing a solo of her choice. She sang a song called "Do Not Go, My Love."

"When you make it to district, you get in this really big choir and you practice all day long singing four or five songs. At the end of the day, you have a concert," she said.

Tryouts for all-state choir are held at the district event. She said everyone sings the same song. She had to sing her part while a radio played other parts to try to confuse her.

"They want to see how good you are," she said.

At the end of the all-district concert, the all-state choir members were announced, she said.

The all-state choir event was held at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach on Jan. 23-26. Nalley said a lot of different colleges and groups came in to sing for the choir members. There was a performance almost every hour of every day, she said. She got to see a jazz band play, but that was the only one she saw, she said.

"I was busy looking at music and there was a lot of stuff to go over," she said.

The all-state choir gave a concert on the final day of the event. They sang seven songs: "God of Life," "O Crux," "Lux Aeterna," "Jabberwocky," "Hold Fast to Dreams," "Fight Song" and "Gloria."

The director was Anton Armstrong from St. Olaf College, Nalley said.

"He's been everywhere and he's conducted everywhere," she said. "He was a really nice person and he understood the choir as a whole."

Nalley is only the second student from her high school to make it to the all-state choir.

"It's really neat," she said. "It feels like a lot of pressure sometimes, but I feel like I can live up to some of the expectations."

She added, "My parents were really excited about it. My mom was worried because I would be gone from home for a while, but they were really happy."

Nalley said she has always loved to sing, but until a few years ago she never sang in front of anyone. Her choir director, Stacie Campbell, asked her to sing a solo for district tryouts in middle school.

"She didn't know I was as good as I was," she said. "It convinced me that I was actually good at singing."

There is a national level of competition that Nalley will try out for next.

"It's quite difficult," she said. "I'm not getting my hopes up. But that's what I said about state and I made it."

For the national competition, she will submit a video of herself singing. She has until May. Also, she can try out for state again next year and hopefully make it, she said.

Choir director Stacie Campbell said, "I'm very, very proud. She's the first girl to do this and the first junior. We've had first alternates, but they didn't get to go. I'm very excited. Very proud."

General News on 02/28/2019