RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Missouri Master Naturalist Joyce Haynes (left) joins Missouri Master Naturalists Joyce and Ron Johnson next to a bat house they installed in Haynes' barn.

Missouri Master Naturalists Joyce Haynes of Pineville and Ron and Joyce Johnson of Pineville recently discussed their love of nature.

The Missouri Master Naturalists program is administered by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the University of Missouri Extension. There are 12 chapters in the state. Haynes and the Johnsons are members of the Chert Glades Chapter out of Joplin. The primary goal of the program is to develop an organization of knowledgeable volunteers to help promote conservation and management of natural resources through education in their communities.

Haynes explained becoming a master naturalist requires 40 hours of training and then 40 hours of volunteer service in the first year. After that, they must do 40 hours of volunteer work per year with 10 hours as continuing education.

The group has meetings once a month. There is a potluck before the meeting where members can visit about their interests.

"People say, 'Oh, I just saw my first hummingbird of the year,'" Ron Johnson said.

Haynes has been with the group for 12 years.

"I love the people. Like-minded people," she said.

Joyce Johnson said, "Since we're new to the Ozarks, it tells me more about the place we plan to spend the rest of our lives."

Members have many options available for getting their volunteer hours in.

"Next week the three of us are going to Cardinal Valley to count birds," Haynes said. "We are citizen scientists. We count all the different species of birds, we put them in a database and scientists look at that data. There are people in our group that count bats. There is a lady who is identifying eagle nests."

Joyce Johnson said, "One of our favorite things do is float the Elk River and pick up litter."

Haynes continued, "I've done a lot of education, especially at Noel Primary for Earth Day. We help present the Festival of Eagles at Stella every year. Thousands of people attend. Our group got the mayor of Joplin to allow us to plant milkweed and native plants throughout the city for monarchs.

"Every two years there are classes for master naturalists -- high-quality classes for adults -- and field trips. You do pay. Around $80 for materials."

Haynes noted that, once the training is completed, a master naturalist must present a capstone project. For theirs, the Johnsons put up bat houses in various locations.

Asked what he enjoys most about the program, Ron Johnson said, "I love the learning opportunity and I love the social aspect of the group. You learn so much more when you're with other people."

Joyce Johnson said, "Nature keeps me grounded. It takes me out of the hurry-scurry of the news media of our world. To be out in nature is a critical part of my well-being. It's almost a spiritual connection with nature. I like the energy flow of nature. It's a really strong grounding for me. It is an enjoyable and necessary therapy in our fast-paced world."

Haynes said, "For me, nature is a refuge. I am an artist, so it inspires me to observe and it humbles me enough to want to care for our planet. Sometimes you can't do that alone and you need other like-minded people."

Ron Johnson is a retired letter carrier. Joyce Johnson is a retired self-employed fundraising consultant. Haynes is a retired commercial artist and illustrator.

"Everyone has a deep gratitude for our mentor and the glue of the group, Jeff Cantrell, who is an education consultant at the Missouri Department of Conservation," Haynes said.

Asked about her favorite thing she has done with master naturalists, Haynes said, "Making a hiking trail at Noel Primary School and being able to take the children on educational hikes."

Ron Johnson said, "Learning the technique for monitoring the life in the stream. There are all sorts of little critters that you don't know are there until someone shows you how to look for them."

Joyce Johnson said, "My retirement passion so far is flowers and creating beauty. My favorite part of master naturalists was learning about the wildflowers."

For more information about the Chert Glades Chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists, visit www.chertglades.org.

General News on 02/28/2019