MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students selected for the week of Feb.11 through Feb.15 are pictured with the principal, Mrs. Holloway (left): freshman, Remington Mitchell; sophomore, Marlon Corado; junior, Michael Williams and senior, Mallory Carpenter.

Student: Remington Mitchell

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks

Parents Names: Bobby and Donna Mitchell/Josh and Devin Culver

Town: Anderson

Student: Marlon Corado

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Smith

Parents Names: Julio Corado

Town: Anderson

Student: Michael Williams

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor

Parents Names: Scott Poe

Town: Pineville

Student: Mallory Carpenter

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Smith

Parents Names: Tommy Carpenter/Lindsey Meier

Town: Stella

Community on 02/28/2019

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

