Photo Submitted MCHS Students selected for the week of Feb.11 through Feb.15 are pictured with the principal, Mrs. Holloway (left): freshman, Remington Mitchell; sophomore, Marlon Corado; junior, Michael Williams and senior, Mallory Carpenter.
Student: Remington Mitchell
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks
Parents Names: Bobby and Donna Mitchell/Josh and Devin Culver
Town: Anderson
Student: Marlon Corado
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Smith
Parents Names: Julio Corado
Town: Anderson
Student: Michael Williams
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor
Parents Names: Scott Poe
Town: Pineville
Student: Mallory Carpenter
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Smith
Parents Names: Tommy Carpenter/Lindsey Meier
Town: StellaCommunity on 02/28/2019
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week