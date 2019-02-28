RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Saul Garcia drives past Monett's Trevon Price during the Mustangs' 58-51 win on Feb. 25 in the Missouri Class 4 District 12 Boys Basketball Tournament at Webb City High School.

Trailing by 10 at halftime, McDonald County opened the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again on the way to a 58-51 win over Monett on Feb. 25 in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4, District 12, Boys Basketball Tournament at Webb City High School.

"We rebounded and took care of the ball better in the second half," said coach Kyle Fields. "I also thought our effort was a little bit better in the second half. We were getting some good shots in the first half, but we just weren't making many. We got a little bit discouraged, but we stayed the course and luckily made a run coming out at halftime."

Boston Dowd got the Mustangs going to start the second half. The 6-2 senior guard hit a short jumper and a pair of free throws to cut the Monett lead to 27-21. Cooper Reece then scored from the block before Dowd hit a three-pointer to get the Mustangs to within a single point with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

Reece's short jumper with 2:48 left in the period gave McDonald County the lead for the first time since it led 3-0 to start the game. Reece scored again from down low before Monett's Gavin Carr hit a runner for the Cubs' first points of the third quarter with 1:57 left in the period.

Dowd added his second trey of the period and a jumper from the lane to give McDonald County a 35-34 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Dowd's two-pointer and a three-pointer by Saul Garcia to open the fourth quarter stretched the Mustangs' lead to 40-34 with 6:21.

The teams traded baskets until Monett's Cameron George hit a pair of free throws to cut McDonald County's lead to 46-44. But Reece answered with an old-fashioned three-point play while Koby McAlister hit a layup and Reece scored again from the block to give McDonald County a 53-46 lead with 1:34 left.

McAlister added a pair of free throws and another layup in the final minute to help the Mustangs seal their 58-51 win.

"We played better defensively than we have been playing," Fields said. "It's been getting better and better, and tonight we were able to put four quarters together."

Reece finished with 28 points and Dowd added 21 to lead McDonald County. McAlister's six points late in the fourth quarter and Garcia's three-pointer with 6:21 left in the game were the only other McDonald County points.

Trevon Price led Monett with 15 points, while Jackson Spencer and Cole McCullough had 14 each.

McDonald County improves to 5-19 heading into the district semifinals against Webb City on Feb. 27.

Marshfield

Marshfield outscored McDonald County, 20-9, in the second quarter to overcome a 19-13 McDonald County first-quarter lead to key the Blue Jays' 71-60 win on Feb. 21 at MCHS.

Reece keyed the Mustangs' quick start, scoring 16 consecutive points for McDonald County in the first quarter.

After taking a 33-28 lead at halftime, Marshfield stretched the margin to 50-41 after three quarters.

Marshfield led 61-48 midway through the fourth quarter before McDonald County went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 61-56 with 2:22 left in the game, but the Blue Jays hit eight free throws down the stretch to seal their 71-60 win.

Reece finished with a season-high 37 points. Dowd added 16, followed by Pierce Harmon with five and Garcia with two.

McDonald County honored its three seniors, Reece, Dowd and Garcia, for their dedication to the program prior to the game.

Junior Varsity

Marshfield added a 46-34 win in the junior varsity game.

McDonald County was led by Nevin Price with eight points, followed by Parker Harris with six, Teddy Reedybacon four, Harmon, McAlister, Irael Marcos and Garrett Gricks three each, and Cale Adamson and Jackson Clarkson two each.

Freshmen

Marshfield outscored the McDonald County freshmen, 3-2, in overtime to claim a 44-43 win.

McDonald County led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and 25-24 at halftime before taking a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Reedybacon scored 11 points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Kobe Montes with nine points, Matthew Mora and Gricks with six points each, Colton Ruddick four, Eli McClain three and Bo Leach and Devin Swanson two each.

Sports on 02/28/2019