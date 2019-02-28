Albert C. Abercrombie and Rachel A. Abercrombie to Janis Burton. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Joe Largent Survey. Lot 3 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Donald C. Akins and Dustie L. Akins to Joseph Carson and Kimberly Carson. Meadow Brook Estates. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Shain D. Jordan to Lew Enterprises, LLC. C.L. Bowler. Lot 40. McDonald County, Mo.

Federal National Mortgage Company to Tiffany Sparks. Havenhurst. Blk. 2, Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Jean Buckner, Ruth Buckner, Donna Buckner, Robert Buckner and Rena Buckner to Robert Buckner and Rena Buckner. Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Joann M. Joos to Michael D. Haynes. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael D. Haynes to The John and Kathy Johnson Living Trust. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Gary Still and Doyletta Still to The Still Family Revocable Trust, Trustee Gary Still and Trustee Doyletta Still. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29.

