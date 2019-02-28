RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ragan Wilson drives past Neosho's Hannah Lee during the Lady Mustangs' 41-29 loss on Feb. 23 in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4, District 12, Girls Basketball Tournament at Webb City High School.

The Neosho Lady Wildcats broke open a close game in the fourth quarter with an 11-1 run on the way to handing McDonald County a 41-29 loss on Feb. 23 in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4, District 12, Girls Basketball Tournament at Webb City High School.

Neosho led 26-20 after three quarters and stretched the lead to 30-22 early in the fourth period before Sam Frazier hit a short jumper and Kristin Penn scored after grabbing an offensive rebound with 4:02 left to cut the score to 30-26.

But Neosho responded with nine straight points and 11 out of the next 12 to take a 41-27 lead with 36 seconds left before McDonald County's Laney Wilson hit a pair of free throws late to close out the scoring. Seven out of the Wildcats final 11 points came from the foul line.

"We didn't shoot it very well at all today," said coach Chris Kennedy. "We didn't crash the boards early, but they did a good job of boxing us out. We weren't really strong scoring wise and we missed some shots we should have put in."

Both teams struggled to score in the first quarter with the period ending with the teams tied at 4-4.

In the second period, a pair of deep three-pointers by Neosho's Olivia Hixson keyed the Lady Wildcats to a 15-9 lead at halftime. Another Hixson bomb ended the third quarter to give Neosho its 26-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.

"We know that's where she will shoot it from and we didn't get out on her," Kennedy said. "The two three-pointers she made in the second quarter were the difference going into halftime and the one to end the third quarter gave them a cushion."

Ragan Wilson finished with 11 points to lead McDonald County, while Penn had 10. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Sam Frazier and Laney Wilson with three points each and Mattie Leach with two.

Hixson finished with 13 points to lead all scorers.

McDonald County ends its season with a 7-18 record.

"We improved a lot over the course of the season," Kennedy said. "We need to step up and individually get a little bit better and make ourselves better, as well as the team better."

Carl Junction

McDonald County trailed the talented Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs, 21-20, early in the third period, but the Lady Bulldogs outscored McDonald County, 39-13, the rest of the way to claim a 60-33 win on Feb. 21 at MCHS.

Rita Santillan scored eight points in the first quarter to spark the Lady Mustangs to a 10-8 lead. Carl Junction's Katie Scott led a Carl Junction rally in the second quarter with eight points of her own to give Carl Junction a 20-14 lead at halftime.

Scott hit a free throw to open the third quarter, but Santillan hit a trey and short jumper and Ragan Wilson made a free throw to cut the lead to 21-20.

Carl Junction closed out the third quarter with a 13-1 advantage to take a 34-21 lead into the fourth quarter and then outscore McDonald County, 26-12, in the final eight minutes.

McDonald County was led in scoring by Santillan with 13 points, followed by Frazier with 10 points, Penn with six, Ragan Wilson three and Mollie Milleson one.

Scott led the Lady Bulldogs with 28 points.

Prior to the game, McDonald County honored seniors Sam Frazier, Mattie Leach and Alexia Kitlen for their commitment to the girls' basketball program.

Carl Junction added a 47-15 win in the junior varsity game.

The Lady Bulldogs led 27-10 at halftime and outscored the Lady Mustangs, 20-5, in the second half.

Kloe Myers led McDonald County with eight points, followed by Lily Allman with four, Alexia Estrada two and Addy Mick one.

