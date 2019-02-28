RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Izak Johnson, third baseman for the McDonald County High School baseball team, recently signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo. Pictured are Shauna Lopez (mom, front, left), Izak Johnson, David Lopez (dad), Linda Dial (grandmother), MCHS baseball coaches Kellen Hoover (back, left), Kevin Burgi and Bo Bergen.

Standing less than 5-10, Izak Johnson is not a big guy to have home-run power.

It is that pop in his bat that earned Johnson an offer from Missouri Valley College in Marshall. He signed his letter of intent on Jan. 17 in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at MCHS.

"It was very exciting to sign," Johnson said. "I have always wanted to play college baseball. It is a dream come true to sign."

Johnson said he received an email from Missouri Valley about coming to play there.

"I went for a visit and really liked the campus and the coaches," Johnson said. "I like the smalltown feel and they have a great biology program."

A two-year letterman going into his senior season, Johnson led the Mustangs in home runs last year with two, while adding five doubles in 26 games. Defensively, Johnson committed 12 errors on the season, all while playing third base.

"The coaches at Missouri Valley said they really liked my swing," Johnson said. "Defense is something they said that can always come later, but they liked my swing. That really stood out to them."

While at MCHS, Johnson earned membership in the National Honor Society while making the A/B honor roll. He also is active in FFA.

He acknowledged he wouldn't be moving on to college baseball without the help he has received during his 13 years playing baseball.

"I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for their support," Johnson said.

He will play his final season under new head baseball coach Kevin Burgi.

"Izak has been good to get to know over the last year," Burgi said. "He's a guy who is coachable and does what you ask him to do. His swing looks good and he has improved defensively since I have seen him."

Sports on 02/28/2019