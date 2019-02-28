Sam Boblett is proud of his town and wants to help out in any way he can.

That's why he's donating his time to help build a special gazebo all Goodman neighbors can enjoy once again.

The owner of Advance Design Trusses in Goodman, Boblett said he wants to help replace a gazebo torn apart by a tornado two years ago. If he can cut the lumber and build a set of trusses, it will speed up the building process.

"I want to try to make it easy on them," he said.

The gazebo sat right in front of the elementary school that also was destroyed in the tornado. Neighbors want to build another gazebo and make the park it's in look special again.

"We want to get it fixed before the new school opens up," he said.

The work is Boblett's way of giving back. He takes pride in his community. "It's my city," he said. "I try to take care of the city."

Boblett and city officials are expected to take measurements this week.

As the town approaches its two-year anniversary of the tornado, the small town of Goodman is continuing to rebuild and clean up. Goodman City Council members and neighbors also plan to clean up large, downed trees that have remained after the tornado swept through.

On April 4, 2017, an EF-2 tornado severely damaged the local school, two fire stations, an old car wash and uprooted numerous mature oak trees.

Later this month, officials plan to rebuild the gazebo and dedicate it on April 4, the second anniversary of the tornado that tore the structure to pieces. The original gazebo was located in Terra's Park, named after a 9-year-old girl who died, along with her mother, in a car/train accident in Goodman in 1991.

City council members discussed meeting around 5 p.m. on April 4 and sharing food and fellowship. They hope to have the dedication and ribbon cutting around 7 that evening, approximately at the time the tornado came through town.

For a small town with a small budget, Goodman residents have hauled away a lot of the tornado damage themselves. Neighbors pitched in and cleaned up after the tornado, especially during the first month. Some damage still remains, however, and some residents recently asked the city council to haul away some trees.

Fred Sexson asked that the city council start action to have 233 E. Main Street cleaned up, which still has a downed tree on the property.

"It's been there too long," Sexson said.

Though a letter has been sent to the property owner, officials will contact the owner again and see if the tree can be hauled away, Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said.

Trees were also blown down on School Street. Deb Boblett asked that those trees be cleared away, especially in light of the new school under construction nearby.

City council members said they will seek out someone to cut up the trees for firewood.

