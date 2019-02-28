It was great to see the sunshine as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for Ronda Holly, Rachael Crittenden, Marsha Scott, Frankie, Kevin Sherman and Bob Bryan. Doug Cory opened the service with prayer.

The devotional, "Where Happiness is Found," is what Linda Abercrombie shared with scripture from Psalm 119:35. Why were the Ten Commandments set in stone? To stress the timelessness of them and so that they wouldn't get misconstrued as they were communicated. The Ten Commandments get misconstrued to fit us. Peace is doing God's will, not doing things our way. We should obey them because God rescued us from sin. Don't ignore God for your own desires.

Becky Johnson and Karen Stroud led the congregational hymns, and Karen sang, "Reach Out To Jesus." Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers.

Before bringing us the Sunday sermon, Brother Mark Hall talked about the peace brought about by the goodness of God. "God is not out to get us. We just get hung up on the wrath of God and forget about all the good." Brother Mark also said that it is hard to be a good parent. It is not hard to be a bad one. Good parents provide needs, not just wants, for their children.

After reading John 14:16-17, Brother Mark brought us God's message, "Knowing Him." He began by asking "What figure in the Bible do you know the least about or understand the least? The Holy Spirit? The power of the Holy Ghost is real." In John 15:26, Jesus says, "But when the Helper comes, whom I shall send to you from the Father, the Spirit of truth who proceeds from the Father, He will testify of Me." In John 14:27, Jesus tells us "Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid." Brother Mark talked about the comfort in that scripture and said that with the peace, security and contentment that God can give us, it adds up to comfort. That's what the Holy Spirit does. Because we live in a rough world, we need that comfort that the Holy Spirit can give us. We are to use that comfort.

Brother Mark told us that the Holy Spirit is also a counselor to us. "Jesus calls the Holy Spirit a comforter and also a counselor. We need to go to the Holy Spirit for counsel with life's problems. God's not going to get you because you think you are a no-good sinner." In John 16:8, Jesus tells us "And when He has come, He will convict the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment; of sin, because they do not believe in Me." Brother Mark told us that Jesus convicts us of sin, otherwise, we don't know we need a savior to believe in Him. "The conviction of our righteousness is being in good standing with God, not because of what we've done or not done, but because Jesus goes to the Father and advocates for us to be convicted of our own righteousness. Jesus also convicts us of judgment. God is not going to get us. The ruler of this world is not Satan."

In John 12:31, Jesus tells us, "Now is the time for judgment on this world; now the prince of this world will be driven out. And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all the people to myself." Brother Mark said that "Satan has no claim on me. He can tempt us, but he has no claim on us anymore because Jesus went to the Father and Satan has been condemned."

Brother Mark also said that Jesus calls the Holy Spirit a helper. Romans 8:26-27 tells us how He helps saying, "Likewise the Spirit also helps in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we should pray for, as we ought, but the Spirit Himself makes intercession for us with groaning which cannot be uttered. Now He who searches the hearts knows what the mind of the Spirit is, because He makes intercession for the saints according to the will of God." Brother Mark said that we all need that help. "God knows the hows and whys of what we worry about. We just need to pray."

The Holy Spirit is also our protector. Brother Mark read Acts 16:6 and Acts 21:3-4, that tell the story of Paul and Silas in prison and Paul being warned about Jerusalem. Brother Mark told us that the Holy Spirit also speaks. In John 16:13, Jesus tells us what God wants us to hear: "However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever he hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come." Brother Mark said that there are two ways that God speaks to us: through His word and through His spirit. "Not all spirits are good. How do you know if it is the spirit of truth? You must be a child of God and it will always agree with the word of God. What is the Holy Spirit telling you?"

Our hymn of invitation was "Kneel at the Cross," and Doug gave the benediction.

You're invited you to share in the joy of hearing God's word each Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek is located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

