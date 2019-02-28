Division I

The following cases were filed:

Arthur L. Showalter vs. Debra L. Peak. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

The Empire District Electric Company vs. Lindsey Lawrence. Suit on account.

Mid-America Accounts vs. Merlina W. Manuel et al. Suit on account.

Duane H. Johnson vs. Jim Hahne. Personal injury - other.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Shayla Killion. Suit on account.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Jessika Martin. Suit on account.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Crystal Johnson. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Christine M. Koss. Passing bad check.

James D. Davis. Passing bad check.

Lissa Teague. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Ashley Rose. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width - resulting in an accident.

Carlos Humberto Villagres Ajtun. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Jarat Keenan A. Jones. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Austin James Landis. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

James Elmer Jackson. Passing bad check.

Dusti L. Holliday. Passing bad check.

Katelynn D. Gage. Passing bad check.

Joseph M. Owens. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Jesse Wyatt Pettry. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light.

Luis L. Saclolo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Olsin Robonei Jr. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Larry L. Tasso. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Lisa N. Helmick. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and littering.

Emigdio U. Figueroa. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Francisco Valdez Sanchez. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle with entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Colten Johnson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Felonies:

Brandon W. King. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Tony Ziegenfuss. Domestic assault.

Scott E. Carter. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft/stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Samuel Young. Burglary.

Kacy A. Jordan. Non-support.

Travis Mcanally. Theft/stealing.

Bunglick Bunglick. Passing bad check.

Larry L. Tasso. DWI - alcohol - physical injury.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.

Fine Collection Center

Patrick Doyle. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Marcela Flores. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Frank Ikerd. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Gabriel Kimbro. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Kristen McQuesten. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Aaron Mustain. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Heather Vanzant. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $40.50.

Jordan Yancy. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

General News on 02/28/2019