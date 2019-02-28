Stella Senior Center Dinner, Dance -- March 1

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance, to start with a potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 1. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The McDonald County Country Band. There is a cover charge of $5 for the dance. Refreshments are available all evening. Call 417-628-3314 or 476-3079 for information.

The McDonald County Senior Center will host property tax credit assistance provided by Economic Security, to help with filing, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesdays, March 6 and March 20, at 624 Johnson Drive, Noel. Bring the following items: Missouri CRP; Verification of Rent Paid; SSA-1099, RRB-1099 or SSI statement; 2018 paid real estate receipts or personal property tax receipts; disabled veteran documentation/power of attorney or Federal form 1210 and death certificate in the case of a deceased spouse. All seniors welcome. For additional information, contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

McDonald County Free Income Tax Assistance

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is providing the location for free income tax assistance from the IRS. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has returned to McDonald County at a new location and time. Federal and state income tax returns and property tax credit forms will be prepared by trained volunteers at the Anderson Community Room, 929 N. U.S. 71 Business Highway (next to Tatum Tractor), from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, from Feb. 4 to March 26 and April 9. There will be no service on April 2 due to election day. Appointments are not taken; it's walk-in service only.

Banner Nazarene Church Family Workshop -- March 3

Banner Nazarene Church proudly presents a family workshop series called Family 101 which is a nine-part series geared for helping families to live their best life. Topics include how to communicate, how to encourage one another, how to serve one another and more. The first session of this nine-part workshop is at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in the Banner Life Center. It is free to the public. Banner Nazarene Church is located at 597 Northfork Road, Anderson. For more information, call 417-529-1617.

Noel Senior Center Inside Rummage Sale -- March 7 - 9

The McDonald County Senior Center is having an inside rummage sale Thursday through Saturday, March 7, 8 and 9. All donations are welcome and proceeds go to March National Nutrition month for the home-bound meal program. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Noel Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- March 16

The McDonald County Senior Center is hosting a potluck dinner and music, beginning with dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, followed by music provided by "The Tar Top Travelers." Everyone is welcome to come enjoy dinner and dancing. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Noel Senior Center Gospel Music -- March 24

The McDonald County Senior Center is hosting a gospel music program from 1 to 5 p.m Sunday, March 24. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Noel Senior Center Activities

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All seniors are welcome.

Every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. crochet classes are provided. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

