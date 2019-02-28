This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 10

Joshua Wayne Pease, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Feb. 11

Emily Anne Belcher, 19, Joplin, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Reynaldo A. Hernandez, 36, Miami, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely

Kayla Nacole Hudson, 26, Centerton, Ark., passing bad check

Crystal Dawn Moore, 47, Joplin, probation violation

Feb. 12

Jessica Renee Leer, 32, Independence, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Travis Ray Owens, 27, no address given, DWI - alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Deanna Gayle Wilks, 42, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

Feb. 13

Ethan Cord Brodie, 26, Goodman, burglary

Andrea Lyn Collins, 34, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child

Andrea Marie Murphy, 38, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing

Feb. 15

Gener Tinties Augustin, 28, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check

Steven Bryan Durflinger, 64, Bella Vista, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Katrina Hope Glenn, 54, Jay, Okla., theft/stealing

Arron S. Holliday, 28, Pineville, abuse or neglect of a child

Joshua Holt, 37, Baxter Springs, Kan., exceeded posted speed limit

Brandon Lee Leonard, 36, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Feb. 16

Lori Ann Moura, 29, Sulphur Springs, Ark., theft/stealing - motor vehicle/water craft/air craft and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Sergio Triste, 31, Pierce City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

