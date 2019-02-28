This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 10
Joshua Wayne Pease, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Feb. 11
Emily Anne Belcher, 19, Joplin, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Reynaldo A. Hernandez, 36, Miami, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely
Kayla Nacole Hudson, 26, Centerton, Ark., passing bad check
Crystal Dawn Moore, 47, Joplin, probation violation
Feb. 12
Jessica Renee Leer, 32, Independence, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Travis Ray Owens, 27, no address given, DWI - alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Deanna Gayle Wilks, 42, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident
Feb. 13
Ethan Cord Brodie, 26, Goodman, burglary
Andrea Lyn Collins, 34, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child
Andrea Marie Murphy, 38, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing
Feb. 15
Gener Tinties Augustin, 28, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check
Steven Bryan Durflinger, 64, Bella Vista, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Katrina Hope Glenn, 54, Jay, Okla., theft/stealing
Arron S. Holliday, 28, Pineville, abuse or neglect of a child
Joshua Holt, 37, Baxter Springs, Kan., exceeded posted speed limit
Brandon Lee Leonard, 36, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Feb. 16
Lori Ann Moura, 29, Sulphur Springs, Ark., theft/stealing - motor vehicle/water craft/air craft and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Sergio Triste, 31, Pierce City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
