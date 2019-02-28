Anderson's board of aldermen rejected a bid for the deconstruction, transportation and reconstruction of a water tower, as well as the construction of the tower's base, at a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 21. The water tower was offered to Anderson by Pineville officials after Pineville purchased a new tower in 2017.

Mayor John Sellers said the council only received one "shockingly high" bid from Asbell Excavating in the amount of $923,150. Sellers noted this was three times higher than the engineer's estimate. He said it would be about one-fourth of the cost to purchase a new water tower rather than relocating a used tower.

The council voted to reject the bid.

Ken Schutten with the Anderson Betterment Club updated council members on upcoming events in town. Schutten said the club is continuing to improve local parks, and members are in the process of measuring for a pavilion at City Hall Park. He also spoke about the possibility of scheduling another Holiday Express train stop with Kansas City Southern.

Schutten then addressed the council regarding a health survey conducted by the McDonald County Health Department last year. He said the results show that residents' top need was access to healthcare and the greatest concern for youth was recreation and entertainment. Schutten also noted what was missing from the survey -- concerns about water quality and public safety.

"Our residents aren't worried about these things when many other cities are," he said. "That's a good sign."

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels presented council members with a proposed K-9 policy regarding compensation for an officer's time caring for the animal each week.

The council discussed the need for a patrol vehicle outfitted to accommodate a K-9. They voted to equip a vehicle using $2,300 of city funds in addition to a generous donation.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported receiving new air packs for the department at a cost of approximately $12,000. Abbott said he is scheduling pump tests to certify three fire engines at a cost of $225 each.

The council agreed to pay the cost of certification.

Mayor Sellers noted that he and public works director Ben Shoemaker have been mapping the town's water lines in an attempt to finalize a five-year water improvement plan.

Shoemaker said north of the intersection of Highway 59 and Jefferson Street needs to be addressed next.

Sellers noted the town is dealing with about 3,800 feet of pipes that are at least 60 years old and nearing the end of their life expectancy.

Shoemaker said the crew repaired a leak by the high school that was losing about 180,000 gallons per day and another on Mill Street that was losing about 30,000 gallons per day.

He said this brings the city's water loss from 62 percent last month to 44 percent this month.

Shoemaker reported taking a Chevy half-ton utility vehicle out of service, saying it was a "death trap."

After much discussion, the council voted to put the truck up for bids.

Council members also conversed about the possibility of a local option use tax being placed on the 2020 ballot to generate tax revenue without affecting residents' taxes.

"It would help level the playing field for brick-and-mortar businesses competing with online businesses," Sellers said.

In other business, the council:

• Discussed upgrading the city's water meters to electric read meters;

• Hired Mike Schlessman to manage the Summer Ball Program for a salary of $3,000;

• Reserved a table at the McDonald County Scholarship Banquet at a cost of $300;

• Renewed the city's annual membership with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council at a cost of $627.52;

• Renewed the city's annual membership with the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team at a cost of $500;

• Renewed the city's worker's comp insurance at a cost of $52,695 -- half of which is due in March;

• Paid bills in the amount of $86,079.21.

General News on 02/28/2019