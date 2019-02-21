An old school bus taken out of commission may prove to be a lifesaver.

The bus will be reconstructed into a mobile training source for EMTs, firefighters, police officers and school officials.

McDonald County Schools transportation director Clyde Davidson was approached by the Seneca Schools transportation director to utilize an old bus for training purposes.

McDonald County Schools had such a bus. One in the fleet had engine problems and replacing the motor would not have been cost-efficient, Davidson said.

The bus was placed out of commission and has been replaced with a new bus, Davidson said. McDonald County Schools donated the bus for the project.

A volunteer coalition is working on transforming the old bus. Davidson said renovating the bus could take a while but that several people will lend a hand.

"We'll try to help them in any way we can."

Eric Smith believes the project will help benefit several agencies and schools, from Carl Junction to McDonald County.

Smith, who serves as the Seneca Schools transportation director, said the bus will be converted to a trailer. The engine will be removed and the windshield's glass will be eliminated. The bus will be turned on its side. Steps will be built and trainees will enter the bus through the windshield frame.

"I plan to shorten the bus," Smith said. "The vision is having it on its side, flipping it and mounting on its side."

In a real-life scenario, a bus that's on its side can be a very disorienting situation, Smith said.

That's why he wants to provide an interesting and different experience for trainers.

The idea for such a training model grew from his current training in proper evacuation techniques for special needs children.

Smith educates others about the proper way to evacuate children who are wearing partial lap and shoulder belts and specially-designed safety vests.

Police officers receive post-certification credit for his classes.

Smith began to think about other ways to provide training and sought feedback from various people over a four-year span.

He modeled his project after one he discovered being utilized on the east coast. That model, however, uses the back half of the bus, he said.

Smith envisioned a model on its side and having trainees enter through the windshield. He hopes to train people from other schools and towns, offering a simulated experience that could prove invaluable.

"We want it to be as mobile as possible," he said. "We want to provide some phenomenal training."

McDonald County Schools will be able to participate in the training for free, he added.

Work will begin on the project over spring break. Volunteer labor will keep the project's costs low, he said.

When finished, Smith plans to take his training module on the road, helping schools and agencies who are interested.

