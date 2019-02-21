Ozark Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) served a search warrant in Anderson last week that turned up nearly 9 pounds of various marijuana substances, psychedelics, prescription narcotics and numerous firearms.

On Friday, Feb. 15, ODET detectives served a search warrant at 500 Hill Top Drive with the assistance of Anderson Police Department and McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

According to Commander Chad Allison with ODET, deputies discovered 4,000 grams of substances containing THC in different forms, including wax concentrate, marijuana edibles and plant product. Hydrocodone pills were also seized, along with psilocybin mushrooms, five pistols and three rifles.

Allison said components of a BHO lab -- used to extract THC into a concentrated substance -- were also found on the premises.

"BHO labs contain butane, which is very dangerous and likes to explode," Allison said. "If you do not handle them properly, they could cause some major injuries and damage."

Two adults were on the property at the time of the search, one of whom is on federal probation.

Names of the suspects have not been released, but charges are pending through the McDonald County Prosecutor's Office.

General News on 02/21/2019