Juanita Susan Brumley

June 21, 1936

Feb. 17, 2019

Juanita "Sue" Susan Brumley, age 82, of Powell, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Missouri.

She was born June 21, 1936, in McDonald County, the daughter of Wilson and Lorene (Cloud) Harvey. On May 3, 1957, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Brumley, who preceded her in death on October 7, 1995. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Scott Brumley; one sister, Sandra Taylor; one granddaughter, Brandi Brumley; and one great-grandson, Braylon Brumley.

Surviving are two sons, William Brumley and his wife Nicie of Joplin, Missouri, and Mark Brumley and his wife Tina of Granby, Missouri; two daughters, Kristi Laxton of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, and Keri Pilcher of Stella, Missouri; two brothers, Jerry Harvey and his wife Hazel and Bill Harvey and his wife Debbie, all of Rocky Comfort, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Bryan, Ethan, BreAnn, Susan, Rebecca, Jarrett and Jessa; and four great-grandchildren.

Sue grew up and received her education in Rocky Comfort where she graduated from high school. For several years she worked in the school cafeteria at Rocky Comfort and Triway Schools. She spent most of her life in Kings Hollow and Powell, Missouri. She was a member of Church of Christ in Powell. Some of her favorite pastimes were cooking, sewing and gardening.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Fox Cemetery in Powell under the direction of McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton. Reverend Billy Joe Gentry will conduct the services.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.



J. W. Cauthon

Feb. 3, 1939

Feb. 16, 2019

J. W. 'Pete' Cauthon, 80, of Goodman, Mo., died Feb. 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

He was born Feb. 3, 1939, in Miami, Okla., to Willard B. and Patricia E. (Holloway) Cauthon. He was an educator, coach and bus driver at Goodman and Neosho schools before working at Tri State Motor Transit for 30 years. He enjoyed being a cattle farmer and leatherwork. He was a member of the Sheep Shed Church. He married Bobbie J. (Ford) on Dec. 28, 1992, in Goodman and she survives.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Geller Cauthon.

Additional survivors include two children, Becky Ann (Ron) Wolbert of Midway, Ga., and J. W. Cauthon II of Magazine, Ark.; three stepchildren, Lisa Washburn of Florida, Nicki Sarratt of Goodman, and Evon Ford of Tennessee; one brother, C.D. (Vicki) Cauthon of Tryon, Okla.; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Sheep Shed on Gateway Drive in Neosho, with Pastor Jock Evans officiating. Interment followed in the Mayfield Cemetery in Goodman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sheep Shed, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.



Clark Funeral Home of Neosho, Mo., was in charge of arrangements

David Wayne Christerson

April 8, 1965

Feb. 12, 2019

David Wayne Christerson, 53, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the Landmark Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born April 8, 1965, in Carthage, Mo. He graduated from McDonald County High School in 1983. He drove a truck and went to the wastewater treatment program at Crowder College, graduating in 2003. He enjoyed Kansas City Chiefs football.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, O.L. and Rozella Alley; paternal grandparents, Charles and Irene Christerson; and his father, Billy Gene Christerson.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Mary Sue and Jerry Adams; and a brother, Paul Christerson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Mills officiating.



Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy Dale Manar

Feb. 1, 1940

Feb. 14, 2019

Jimmy Dale Manar, 79, of Neosho, Mo., died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

He was born Feb. 1, 1940, in Seymour, Mo., to George and Lila (Vanmeter) Manar. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He then worked in the data processing field, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Joplin Full Gospel Church. On Sept. 8, 1961, he married Phyliss Gideon; and later, Verna, on Nov. 7, 1981, in Pineville, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lila Manar; his first wife, Phyliss (Gideon) Manar; two sisters, Barbara and Anna; and three brothers, David, Lynden and Jerry.

Survivors include his wife, Verna; five children, Eddie Whittington, Kevin Whittington, Judith Manar Lanningham (Larry), Kim Musgrave (Cecil) and Kristie Putnam; 11 grandchildren; four sisters, Bessie West (Jim), Connie Hoagland (Lester), Sandra Woods and Betty Navarro (Ray); and two brothers, George Manar (Laura) and Bert Manar (Julie).

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the Joplin Full Gospel Church with Pastors Joyce Myers and Josh Patrick officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in the chapel of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are payable to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the mortuary.

Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary of Joplin, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

James D. White

July 12, 1934

Feb. 13, 2019

James D. "J.D." White, 84, of Joplin, Mo., formerly of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at National Health Care Center in Joplin.

He was born July 12, 1934, in Osceola, Mo., to Hubert and Mildred (Combs) White. He was raised and graduated from high school in Salinas, Calif. On Dec. 31, 1960, in Reno, Nev., he married Mary Elizabeth Holler. They made homes in Australia and Salinas, before purchasing a farm in Anderson, in 1971. He was a self-employed building designer and Veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 46 years, Mary White; and a brother, Therald White.

Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Nutting (Howard) of Joplin; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Bernice Long and Louise McDaniel.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Roland Keith officiating. Burial followed in the Cummings Cemetery in Tiff City, Mo.



Ozark Funeral Home of Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

