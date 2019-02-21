The Noel Women's Club held its February meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 12. With it being so close to Valentine's Day, the club took the opportunity to celebrate the event with members, as well as sharing sweet things with those who are unable to leave their homes.

Last month the women voted to do their Valentine's Day cookie bake for those who are homebound in Noel. There were enough cookies to create 63 bags of one-half dozen each. A big thank you goes out to all the ladies who took the time to bake all the wonderful goodies.

The Noel Women's Club has a college scholarship fund that is used to help a deserving student within the Noel Community. Esmeralda Garcia Ramirez is the recipient of a $100 scholarship to help further her education at Crowder College.

If you know of students who would like to apply for a scholarship, they may contact our club president for detailed information.

Senior centers are supported by individual donations. If we, as a community, do not support our centers, they will go away. Keep in mind, these centers provide meals for seniors who are often unable to prepare meals for themselves. They also provide activities that help keep the mind stimulated, and fellowship for those who live alone and may be fighting depression.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27. The NWC is sponsoring a bake sale to raise funds to help with the many things we do within the community. We will also have a "quilt raffle" for this event. Tickets may be purchased for $1 each at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel or the Southwest City Senior Center. Look for flyers that will be posted at local businesses advertising the event.

Once the meeting was adjourned, the club had its Valentine's Day gift exchange, playing the "Left-Right" game. As always, the club then enjoyed (more) cookies and soup, provided by its monthly host.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Methodist Church in Noel. For more information, contact club president Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.

