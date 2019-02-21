RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ragan Wilson drives to the basket for a layup during the Lady Mustangs' 56-43 win over Reeds Spring on Feb. 11 at MCHS.

The top 10 state-ranked Mount Vernon Lady Mountaineers proved their ranking is worthy with a 64-16 win over McDonald County on Feb. 14 at MCHS.

Tied 4-4 early in the first quarter, Mount Vernon scored the next 18 points on the way to a 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Mount Vernon then shut out McDonald County in the second period to build a 36-6 lead at halftime. Mount Vernon outscored the Lady Mustangs, 21-8, in the third quarter for a 57-14 lead entering the fourth period.

Sam Frazier led the Lady Mustangs with seven points, followed by Caitlyn Barton with four points, Sydney Killion and Ragan Wilson with two each and Laney Wilson with one.

Cameron Call led Mount Vernon with 17 points.

McDonald County fell to 7-16 heading into its Feb. 19 game against Joplin and its Feb. 21 game against Carl Junction at MCHS.

Reeds Spring

McDonald County used a 20-6 advantage in the second quarter to key the Lady Mustangs to a 56-43 win over Reeds Spring on Feb. 11 at MCHS.

Reeds Spring led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter before McDonald County rallied for a 30-20 lead at intermission.

McDonald County outscored the Lady Wolves, 14-8, in the third quarter for a 44-28 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Frazier scored 18 points to lead all scorers. The senior guard led McDonald County's second quarter rally with 10 points in the period, including two three-pointers.

Ragan Wilson added 10 points, followed by Mattie Leach with nine points, Kristin Penn with eight, Rita Santillan seven and Barton and Lily Allman two each.

Sports on 02/21/2019