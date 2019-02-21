More weather-related blood drive cancellations last week have caused blood reserve levels to remain low. For the second week in a row, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is strongly urging donors to give this week at a drive or donor center near them.

"The area's donor response was certainly strong following our plea for donations last week," CBCO media relations representative Chris Pilgrim said. "But then on Friday, virtually all of our scheduled drives were canceled or postponed because of the latest winter storm. It, quite frankly, put us back at square one in terms of blood reserve levels. To top it off, we've already had blood drive cancellations this week. In total, over 500 potential donations have been lost in the past couple of weeks."

CBCO, whose donors provide all of the blood for patients at area hospitals, is again asking eligible donors to give this week.

"I know that there are many donors who are eligible right now to give," Pilgrim added. "Please help us to keep life flowing by giving at CBCO donor center or blood drive in the coming days."

There are two CBCO Donor Centers, as well as mobile blood drives all across the area this week. Hours are as follows:

• Springfield -- 220 W. Plainview Road, Feb. 18-22, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

• Joplin -- North Park Mall, Feb. 18-22, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Blood Drives -- Locate a drive near you online at www.cbco.org.

To make an appointment to give, or for more information on how you can give life to your community, go online to www.cbco.org.

General News on 02/21/2019