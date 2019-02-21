PINEVILLE -- University of Missouri Extension in McDonald County is sponsoring a Missouri Master Gardener training program. Classes will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 until 6 p.m., beginning Tuesday, April 2, and winding up Thursday, May 2.

The program contains 10 sessions designed to train volunteers in various aspects of horticulture. After training, Master Gardeners participate in a wide variety of community service projects and assist the University of Missouri Extension in providing unbiased educational information to the public.

A person who wishes to become a Master Gardener is required to attend the training sessions (30 hours of training), and contribute 30 hours of volunteer service to Master Gardener projects during the following year. The fee for the training is $100.

The training sessions begin with an orientation into the Master Gardener program and include science-based information on plants in relation to their environment to include soils and fertility, as well as pest and disease identification and management. Sessions continue with practical gardener training in fruit and vegetable production, plant selection, establishment and care of woody and herbaceous landscape plants, home lawn establishment and maintenance, along with plant propagation.

Visit the University of Missouri Extension McDonald County website at www.extension.missouri.edu/mcdonald/mastergardeners for further information.

The Core Training Program has limited enrollment. Application deadline is Friday, March 22. To register for a space in the program or to obtain further information, contact Jennifer Lutes, 306 E. Harmon, P.O. Box 336, Pineville, Mo. 64856, 417-223-4775, or email at Mcdonaldco@missouri.edu.

