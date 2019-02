Whistler Cattle Co., LLC to Quade Wilson and Jessie Wilson. Sec. 17, Twp. 22, Rge. 33; Sec. 18, Twp. 22, Rge. 33; Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary Hartman and Rob Hartman to Clayton Langford and Kayla Langford. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna M. Maze, Donnie W. Maze and Heather Maze to Kord Stancell and Chloe Stancell. Sec. 22, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Patrick Livingston and Susan Livingston to Joel Gomez and Lauryn Ward. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 76. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael Griffey and Jennifer Griffey to Peyton Hillis and Amanda Hillis. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 02/21/2019