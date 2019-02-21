FILE PHOTO Goodman officials hope to bring back the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express for a return visit. The train made a scheduled stop in Goodman in 2016 and drew approximately 1,600 visitors to the free holiday event.

Michael Richmond hopes his love of trains will result in an encore for Goodman.

His interest led to helping secure the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express to make a visit to Goodman in December 2016.

The train drew more than 1,600 visitors to Goodman, city officials reported.

Now, Michael hopes Goodman will be selected to host the Holiday Express again. The city council agreed in early February to move forward with the idea.

Michael, the son of Goodman mayor Greg Richmond, has a life-long love of trains. The event in 2016 was so great, he hopes for a successful repeat.

Different towns put in for the consideration and train officials plan out routes at least a year or two in advance, Richmond said at a recent city council meeting.

On Tuesday, Richmond said train officials had been contacted, placing Goodman in consideration for a visit.

The train has made at least one other stop in the area in recent years. The train visited Anderson in December 2017, drawing crowds and providing a backdrop for Christmas festivities for the entire family.

Richmond said the event in Goodman drew many people and provided a free activity for children and families during the Christmas season. He said he believes bringing the Holiday Express to Goodman is an attraction for the community, which offers children a look at the train, an opportunity to take photos with Santa, and a chance to enjoy some free fun.

The KCS Holiday Express was built on the tradition of the Santa Train, which ran on a segment of the network bought by KCS in 1997, according to information on trn.trains.com.

In 2000, a group KCS employees noticed that the Santa Train was the only Christmas some kids had. They realized that there were some children who did not have coats, hats and gloves; so they committed to finding a solution. In 2001, volunteers transformed a retired freight train that would provide cheer while being a catalyst for donations.

Led by KCS' Southern Belle business train, the Holiday Express train includes a smiling tank car, "Rudy"; a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; the reindeer stable; an elves' workshop, a gingerbread boxcar; and a little red caboose. Each car is decorated with lights.

In 2018, the train visited 22 communities in eight states on 27 dates. At each stop, visitors board the train, visit with Santa and his elves and tour the inside of three cars of the festive six-car train.

Each event is free and open to the public.

General News on 02/21/2019