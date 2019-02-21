Division I

The following cases were filed:

Anthony M. Hayford vs. Brandy L. Hayford. Dissolution.

Shelby L. Jackson vs. Jonathan W. Jackson. Dissolution.

Divinity S. Cox vs. Shawn A. Cox. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Thomas Wayne Madewell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Lisa Glee Madewell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rusty Wayne Hobbs. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bradley James Robinson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Terrie L. Farrar. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bonnie L. Brasuell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bryan A. Talley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dylon T. Briley. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Casey A. Camp. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Devon Debo Wolfe. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Troy C. Robins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Melissa Heitner. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Tyler Y. Collins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Brandon Dale Leach vs. Terri Dawn Leach. Judgment of dissolution.

Rosario Zacher vs. Kevin L. Zacher. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Bonnie L. Brasuell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Charlie K. Holland. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jacob S. McKelvey. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $136.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Christina L. Payne. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Catherine B. Hayes. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. David Miller. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Shawn R. Stillions. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP vs. Lance L. Long et al. Unlawful detainer.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Daniel Rodriguez. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Kevin L. Keesaman et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kenny Stephens. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Bryan A. Talley. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Felonies:

Michael J. Smith. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Juan J. Santos. Passing bad check.

Edward Tate. Passing bad check.

Jason L. McEvans. Passing bad check.

Judy Watson. Passing bad check.

Chelsea Whitaker. Passing bad check.

Andrew Cocchiaro. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Justin W. Fox. Manufacture 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a weapon - possess weapon and felony controlled substance.

Tammy L. Fox. Manufacture 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a weapon - possess weapon and felony controlled substance.

Carl Jeffrey Parks. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Charles Land. Promissory note. Judgment for plaintiff.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Tonya M. Lewis. Promissory note. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Nancy Loper. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Amber Martin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Mali Schreiber. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Christopher Wicklund. Promissory note. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Emma Kuchenbrod. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $29.50.

Travis Ray Owens. DWI - alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $400. Two years unsupervised probation.

Carlos Humberto Villagres Ajtun. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Felonies:

Ridson O. Darra Jr. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and domestic assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Justin W. Fox. Manufacture 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a weapon - possess weapon and felony controlled substance. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Tammy L. Fox. Manufacture 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a weapon - possess weapon and felony controlled substance. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Center

Timothy Eller. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Maisie Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Phillip Shepard. Operated motor carrier on tires with fabric exposed/interior load rate/groove depth/flat. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Nicholas Tenerelli. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

