Dec. 17

• Lisa Roland met with the Commission to discuss stream cleanup scheduled for April 2019.

• Commissioners visited the Neosho Recycling Center to check on the McDonald County Litter Control trailers. The trailers were still full.

• The Commission drove the following county roads: Franklin Road, Mink Road, Allison Road and Hungry Hollow.

Dec. 26

• Commissioner David Holloway motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Joye Helm, to transfer funds from County Revenue Fund in the following amounts into each listed fund: Assessment fund - $40,000; Health Department fund - $45,000 and Law Enforcement fund - $185,000. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission voted to amend the 2018 budget.

Dec. 31

• Commissioner David Holloway motioned to issue a court order to Treasurer Joye Helm, to transfer $2,000 from County Revenue fund into Health Department fund. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $652,181.46.

Jan. 2

• Commissioners met with officeholders and supervisors to discuss budget requests.

Jan. 3

• Commissioners met with officeholders and supervisors to discuss budget requests.

• Jana Reishus met with the Commission to discuss activities along Little Sugar Creek.

Jan. 7

• Commissioners met with officeholders and supervisors to discuss budget requests.

Jan. 9

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $17,090.77.

Jan. 14

• Commissioners met with officeholders and supervisors to discuss budget requests.

• Dr. Chick Holland and Stace Holland met with the Commission regarding the procedures to name a road in the county. The Commission stated it was not up to the county to name roads; McDonald County 911 is responsible for the naming of roads within McDonald County.

• Region M Solid Waste Management District representative met with the Commission to discuss quarterly reports.

Jan. 16

• Rod Tyson met with the Commission to request information on closing a county road. Tyson would like to see Huff Acre Road, west of Anderson, closed at the junction of Patterson Creek Road and Huff Acre Road to the junction of Blue Gill Road and Huff Acre Road.

• Commissioners discussed 2019 budget in anticipation of the 2019 budget hearing scheduled for Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.

Jan. 21

• Shay Ruth met with the Commission to ask if Slate Gap Lane, east of Jane, was going to be chip-sealed. Ruth was told by Commissioners that the road is not scheduled for chip-sealing.

• Commissioners met with Sheriff Michael Hall regarding the high speed of a sheriff's deputy, driving 110 miles per hour, on Jan. 20.

• Ken Mata, Morton Building representative, did not show up for the scheduled meeting and did not call to cancel the meeting. The meeting will be rescheduled.

• Commissioners discussed the 2019 budget.

Jan. 23

• Sheriff Michael Hall requested to purchase a truck instead of a SUV to replace the transport vehicle that was wrecked Jan. 11 in Henry County. Sheriff Hall is researching prices.

• Rod Tyson met again with the Commission regarding Huff Acre Road. Tyson was seeking guidance on writing the legal description for closing a portion of Huff Acre Road.

• Commissioner David Holloway motioned to accept the 2018 McDonald County Budget. Motion passed unanimously.

Jan. 28

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $333,090.59.

Jan. 30

• The Commission conducted a phone conference with Rob Smith, of the Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Commissioners asked Smith why McDonald County had been removed from the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. Smith stated that an American Community Survey had been conducted in September 2018 and the results from the survey were the basis of the removal. The Commission asked what could be done to be included in the MSA again. Smith said a letter of support to Congressman Steve Womack, of Arkansas, would be the first step. The Commission will send a letter of support to Congressman Womack.

• Rod Tyson dropped off paperwork to the Commission regarding closing a portion of Huff Acre Road.

• The Commission met with Seth Kirk, Angela Kirk, Luap McKeever, David McEntire, Rob Evenson, Sheriff Michael Hall and Prosecuting Attorney Bill Dobbs. Seth Kirk began by stating he has been a life-long resident of McDonald County. He said he remembers 20 years ago when drugs and illegal activity were prevalent in the county. Kirk stated that when he heard about the Commission's decision to not participate in the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team (ODET), he could not understand why the Commission would choose to do so. He shared some statistics he had researched. Rob Evenson said, if it was a money issue, he would pass the hat. Commissioner John Bunch said money was not the issue, rather that statistics he was given showed ODET had no local drug cases in 2018. Bunch stated the numbers he was given showed a steady decline of local drug cases for McDonald County since 2015.

Bunch noted that the county could still join ODET through two types of memberships. $4,000 per year secures voting membership and $500 per year secures associate (non-voting) membership. Associate membership ensures ODET would still conduct cleanup of methamphetamine labs. Evenson asked the Commission to rethink its decision and be a voting member so the sheriff has a vote on ODET.

Prosecuting Attorney Bill Dobbs spoke on the lack of communication between ODET, the Sheriff, Commissioners and the Prosecuting Attorney's office. He stated his office was not given information regarding federal drug cases, supplemental reports that ODET initiated or reports stating that ODET agents were on the scene of any drug busts in McDonald County, thus he could not give the Commission any information other than there were no local drug cases in 2018.

Commissioner David Holloway stated the decision made by the Commission to not participate in ODET was based on the available data and statistics which showed no cases in McDonald County. Seth Kirk said, from his research, there were six federal cases. Evenson stated he understands now why the decision was made, based on the information received; however, he asked that communication be improved so as not to lose the tools provided by ODET.

Sheriff Michael Hall admitted he does not provide updates to the Prosecuting Attorney or the Commission, but asked that ODET be included in the 2019 budget. Kirk agreed there needs to be an open line of communication and a better working relationship between all offices. Evenson requested that Commissioners meet with ODET agents to receive more information and make an informed decision before "pulling the plug" on ODET.

Sheriff Michael Hall contacted Chad Allison with ODET to schedule a meeting for 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11.

Feb. 4

• Candi Bowman, of the Juvenile Office, met with the Commission to discuss matters of her office.

• Mike Davis, of Central Fire and Safety, met with the Commission to give information regarding his company.

• Commissioners met with Marvin Rucker. Rucker requested the Commission look at the road condition of Mud Springs Road, east of Anderson.

• Steve Madden met with the Commission to discuss activities on Skaggs Hollow Road, east of Pineville.

• Jennifer Lutes, of the University of Missouri Extension Office, met with the Commission to present the 2018 Annual Report.

• Commissioners checked road conditions on Mud Springs Road, Crow Lane and Thief Hollow Road. The Commission also posted Road Closing petitions at the Anderson Post Office and the County Courthouse.

